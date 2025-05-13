The stocks of Italian wine are still high: 49.7 million of hectoliters in winery on 2025, April, 30

The stocks of Italian wine still decrease, but continue to remain high, well over the quantity of an average harvest, which, on 2025, April, 30th, were 49.7 million of hectoliters (-0.5% compared to the same date 2024), and lower of 5.9% compared to 2025, March, 31st. A data to which 3.5 million hectoliters of musts (-14.1%), and 116,749 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation (+82.9%) have to be added. This is the photography taken in the update of report “Cantina Italia” by Icqrf, published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture. The trends are those “historical”: therefore, 58.5% of wine is in Northern regions, mainly in Veneto; 55.2% of the total of wine id Pdo, 25.9% is Pgi, while the remaining part is made up of varietal (1.4%) and generic wines (17.5%); with the first 20 among Pdo and Pgi (out of 526) which make 57.6% of stocks, Prosecco leads with 4.59 million of hectoliters (11.4% of the total), followed by Igt Puglia (1.8 corresponding to 4.5%), Igt Toscana (1.7 – 4.3%), Chianti Docg (1.3 – 3.3%), Igt Veneto (1.2 – 3.1%), and Doc delle Venezie (1.2 – 3.1%).

Copyright © 2000/2025