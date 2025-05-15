Ca’ del Bosco, Donnafugata, Tedeschi, Antinori, San Leonardo: the most “popular” wineries in Italy

As well as tourism lives increasingly more services and bookings via web and social, the same does wine tourism, a sector which is, since years, in growth, and, at this point, leading in Italy, where the research of experiences in the winery, in particular, and gastronomic, overall, are, at this point, assets of very first level in Italian touristic attractiveness. And, also in this sense, there are champions of made in Italy. With the most “popular” Italian wineries, which are, in the order, Ca’ del Bosco, winery icon of Franciacorta, Donnafugata, among the pearls of wine Sicily, Tedeschi, one of the historical brands of Valpolicella, Marchesi Antinori, name among the most important ones of Italian wine in the world, and, still, two jewels of Trentino such as Tenuta San Leonardo, and Ferrari Trento, symbol of Italian sparkling wine at a global level, passing through one of the most beautiful realities of Chianti Classico, Lamole di Lamole (of group Herita Marzotto Wine Estates, ed), and, still, the winery cradle of Franciacorta, Guido Berlucchi, headed by family Ziliani, with the “Top 10” closed by one of the most prestigious wineries of Bolgheri, Ornellaia, of Group Frescobaldi, and by Argiano, gem of the territory of Montalcino by Brazilian entrepreneur Andrè Esteves, headed by ceo Bernardino Sani (who, in 2023, saw its Brunello di Montalcino 2018 at the No. 1 of the prestigious classification of Usa magazine “Wine Spectator”, ed). To say that, the classification drafted by Imco portal analyzing a “list of the best wineries in Italy, basing on the number of posts on Instagram and TikTok, on the average evaluation of the reviews on Google, and to the minimal cost for a tasting”.

Particularly, explains the research, looking to the wineries which lure more online attention, “Ca’ del Bosco, in Lombardy conquers the first place as the most popular winery in Italy. With over 80,000 posts on Instagram, and more than 1,1000 on TikTok, together with an average evaluation of 4.6 on Google, it is clear that the experience offered in this company leaves the sign. Second place for Donnafugata in Sicily with 71,700 posts on Instagram, and 787 on TikTok, and an average of 4.6 on Google, one of the most appreciated destinations in Southern Italy. Tedeschi, in Veneto, closes the podium with 18,100 posts on Instagram, and an average evaluation of 4.9: among the highest ones which were registered. For reviews, also Tenuta di Argiano, in Tuscany, boasts an excellent evaluation of 4.9 out of 5 confirming the very high level of quality of Italian wineries in all the peninsula”.

Also the cross section emerging about the cost of offered tastings in the winery (realized consulting the official website of any winery, registering the lowest cost for a visit with tastings available to the public, ed) testifying how wine tourism is within everybody’s reach, as well as wine, which offers many alternatives to people who want to enjoy some wine glasses looking to the wallet, and, on the contrary, to those people who would like to spend more for more articulated or exclusive experiences. In this way, according to the research, if the most “important” tastings, from an economic point of view, are offered by realities such as Ornellaia (starting from 100 euros), Castello di Ama (90 euros), another historical reality of Chianti Classico which also hosts an important contemporary art Collection (as well as, for example, Ca’ del Bosco, but not only), and Tenuta San Leonardo (75 euros), more economic experiences start from 7 euros from Ricasoli 1141, in that Castello di Brolio where Baron Bettino Ricasoli, in 1872, put in writing the first “formula” of Chianti Classico, and arrive to 25 euros of Elena Walch, among the symbols of South Tyrol of wine, and Les Crêtes, among the most famous wineries of Valle d’Aosta, passing through Feudi del Pisciotto, in Sicily (10 euros), Monte del Frà, in Veneto (12), Castello di Albola of group Zonin1821 in Chianti Classico, e Scacciadiavoli, in the earth of Sagrantino di Montefalco, and Villa Sandi, among the icons of Prosecco Docg di Conegliano e Valdobbiadene (15 euros), up to other two leader companies pf their territories, such as Banfi, in the terroir of Brunello di Montalcino, and Masi, in Valpolicella (20 euros).

