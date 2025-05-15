CMO wine promotion in third countries, here is the decree for the 2025/2026 campaign

Projects to be submitted through the Sian portal by 12 noon on July 14, 2025, maximum contribution that can be requested no more than 4 million euros (and with a difference depending on the turnover, up to 5% of the value of the global turnover reported in the last balance sheet or other document from which it can be deduced for medium and large enterprises, up to 10% for small and medium enterprises), with bonuses for projects aimed at new third countries or new third country markets, or emerging countries, and again for contributions requested under the maximum threshold of 50% co-financing: these are some of the aspects envisaged by the new notice on the CMO Wine measure - Promotion in Third Country Markets, for the 2025/2026 year, published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture, which, as always, makes available to the wine sector resources totaling 98 million euros, of which more than 22.5 million are allocated to the national call (while the remaining sums will be allocated through regional and multiregional calls for proposals that will be published in the coming days by the regions, ed.).

“The measure, which finances promotion and information activities in markets outside the European Union, confirms itself as a strategic tool to strengthen the presence of Italian wine in the world, which already in 2024 exceeded 8.5 billion euros in exports”, explains a note from the Ministry. “If today it is still possible to promote wine”, said Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, “it is thanks to nations like Italy, which have fought not to demonize it. Wine is not an enemy: it has been part of our culture for millennia. It is abuse that harms, not conscious consumption. This measure is essential to support businesses in the sector and improve on the already significant results achieved in 2024”.

The new notice, the Ministry of Agriculture points out, introduces “important new features”. As mentioned, “for the first time, the entire process-from campaign setup to project evaluation-will be managed through a digital platform, simplifying access for operators. In addition, a fee schedule for five strategic markets (the United States, China, Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom) has been introduced, eliminating the requirement to submit three quotes from foreign suppliers. In addition, new operational flexibility rules make it possible to adapt promotional activities to the specifics of each market, even in the presence of state monopolies, reducing bureaucratic burdens and better responding to the needs of the wine sector”, the Ministry explains.

Now it is up to companies and operators to read and evaluate the decree, and to participate in the measure, access to which, in recent years, according to many, has been more difficult than in the past, with several players preferring to use other tools for the promotion of Italian wine, which remains fundamental, given that more than half of the turnover (which, for some wineries and territories, even reaches well over 70-80%) is made abroad, with non-EU markets, the U.S., U.K., Canada and Switzerland in the lead, playing a fundamental role.

In the meantime, however, “the organizations of the national wine supply chain - Alleanza Cooperative Agroalimentari, Assoenologi, Cia - Agricoltori Italiani, Confagricoltura, Copagri, Federdoc, Federvini and Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv) - welcome the publication of the Ocm Vino 2025-2026 call for proposals regarding the promotion of Italian wines on third-country markets”, a joint note explains. In which it adds, “the measure confirms the effectiveness in method and content of the path taken by the Ministry of Agriculture to resolve some of the underlying complexities that had affected the promotion measure. The constant confrontation with the sector’s representative organizations and the attention shown in responding to the concrete needs of companies, testify to a tangible commitment on the part of the institutions to support the international competitiveness of Italian wine. The sector would like to express its appreciation for the efforts made and the work done by the Ministry, recognizing the improvements made to the notice, which respond to the desired need for greater simplification and operational clarity. We are convinced that the upcoming promotion campaign can contribute to a further consolidation of the image and value of Italian wine in the world at a time characterized by uncertainties related to a change in consumption and geopolitical tensions with some of the European Union’s main trading partners”.

Coldiretti and Filiera Italia also approve, according to which “the publication of the call for the promotion of wine in third countries represents an important support for a sector that precisely to non-EU markets allocates six out of ten of its exported bottles, for a value in 2024 of 4.9 billion and an important potential for further growth”.

“The direction is the right one: simplification, computerization, greater accessibility even for smaller wineries, which increasingly need access to foreign markets. Therefore, we can only express our appreciation for the OCM vino 2025 -2026 call for bids regarding the promotion of Italian wines on third country markets”, comments on her part Rita Babini, Vignaiola and President of Fivi - Federazione Italiana Vignaioli Indipendenti, according to whom “the new call for bids follows a dialogue initiated with all the associations representing the supply chain, a virtuous path during which collaboration and listening have led to the innovations introduced, demonstrating the willingness of Minister Lollobrigida and the Ministry to quickly activate concrete support for wineries that wish to continue to invest internationally, keeping the reputation of Italian wine high in the world”.

