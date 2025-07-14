Italian wine stocks remain high: 43.6 million of hectoliters in the winery on 2025, June, 30th

Stable, and, therefore, still high stocks (and it is not a good thing) for Italian wine which gets closer to harvest 2025 in a state of great agitation, while, from many parties, reduction of yields and distillation are discussed to limit a production, which, in this phase, seems not to find not enough market. According to July report of “Cantina Italia”, created by Icqrf, the Central Inspectorate for the Protection of Quality and the Repression of Fraud in Agri-food Products, basing on the data contained in wine electronic registers, and published my the Ministry of Agriculture, in Italian companies, on 2025, June, 30th, 43.6 million of hectoliters of stocked wine figure, lower by 6.4% compared to 2025, May, 31st (-2.98 million of hectoliters), but higher compared to 03% compared to 2024, June, 30th (+129,423 hectoliters). To this data, 2.7 million of hectoliters of musts, and 63,926 hectoliters of wine still in fermentation have to be added.

55.7% of stocked wine is Pdo, 25.7% is Pgi, varietal wines make up 1.4%, and 17.1% is made up of generic wines. The stocks of denomination or Geographical Indication wines are very concentrated, which, in Italy, contribute to 57.1% of the total. 58.1% of the total is stocked in Northern regions, mainly in Veneto, while 25.6% of national wine is stocked, mainly thanks to the contribution of stocks of provinces of Treviso (10.6%), and Verona (9.2%). At the top of wine stocks, there is Prosecco with 3.7 million of hectoliters, 10.6% of the total, followed by Igt Toscana (1,6 corresponding to 4.6%), Igt Puglia (1.5 - 4.4%), Chianti Docg (1.2 - 3.5%). The total of Dop/Igp stocks amounts to 35.5 million of hectoliters.

Stocks remain high, therefore, for Italian wine as the first harvests begin, and with the unknown of U.S. duties potentially a major obstacle to lower cellar volumes.

