Even Us wine producers and sellers oppose tariffs. And, they write to Trump

If the threat of duties at 30% on Eu products promised starting from August, 1st by Trump put in a state of red alert also agriculture and made in Italy wine, while diplomatic negotiations go on (with many analysts who think and hope that it is only an upward bluff to have more strength in the final rush at the table with the European Union which, in the meanwhile postponed duties replying to 10% ones to have the possibility to further negotiate), also Usa wine world, from production to trade, is on alert, and declares, still another time, very adverse to tariffs. If it wasn’t because, Us Wine Trade Alliance is back to explain, “wine imported by the EU fosters an enormous American motor. European Union wine generates nearly 23.96 billion of dollars of earnings every year in the Usa, while only 5.3 billion dollars are back in Europe. That leaves an economic surplus of nearly 19 billion dollars here in the Usa supporting hundreds of thousands of American workplaces in all 50 states with importers, suppliers, retailers, and restaurant owners”, writes Us Wine Trade Alliance, who, moreover, with Napa Valley Vintners, The Wine Institute, Wine America, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (Wswa), and National Association of Wine Retailers (Nawr), sent to Usa President a written letter “on behalf of thousands of small and medium wine enterprises that we represent with regard to ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and the main trade partners including the European Union (the Eu) and Canada. Maintain a lively international wine trade with these partners is fundamental for our continuous success, and for our ability to support the sustenance of million of Americans who work in wine production, and in hospitality sectors including American wineries, suppliers, restaurant owners, local shops, and hotels all over the United States”, one can read in the letter. In which it is added: “the Eu is an important market for American wineries, and the increase in exports towards the region is a priority. Also wine imports from the Eu are important for our activities. Eu wines are imported, supplied, and served by American companies, which ensures a strong and trustworthy distribution network for American wineries. For each dollar payed to a wine producer selling wine in the United States, American sectors of distribution and hospitality earn 4.5 dollars, and wine sales represent up to 60% of gross margins of restaurants with complete service”.

Moreover, in the letter, in addition to hope for a solution which reopens to American wineries their first market, that of Canada (against which Trump imposed tariffs at 35%, to which Canada replied with countermeasures with duties at 25% on American wines which actually made wines and alcoholic drink disappear from Canadian shelves), signatory associations explain: “as member of coalition “Toasts Not Tariffs” which recently shared the alleged petition with over 19,000 signatures asking for zero for zero tariffs on distilled wines, and on wine products, we are extremely worried for the damage that possible added tariffs can cause to wine sector. Thanks to your determination to promote a fair trade (they write addressing to Trump, ed), we see an opportunity to ensure to ensure a wine fair and reciprocal trade with the Eu, Canada, and other countries which would be a tangible win for Us wine producers protecting, at the same time, our hospitality sector. We encourage you to work to ensure trade agreements with the Eu and Canada which remove all the tariffs on wine, and ensure a path to formalize a potential “Reciprocal and Fair-Trade Agreement on Wine” with the Eu which would rebalance tariff and non-tariff barriers, and protect wine products from future actions of revenge. There is a shared determination in wine sector to ensure a long-lasting agreement as well as a strong desire to work together to make those agreements continue all over the world. We are grateful for your leadership, and we wait impatiently for a positive result from this essential negotiations”. In this way, Ben Aneff (Us Wine Trade Alliance), Francis Creighton (Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America), Michael Kaiser (Wine America), Tom Wark (National Association of Wine Retailers), Robert P. Koch (Wine Institute), and Rex Stultz (Napa Valley Vintners) write.

Who knows if Donald Trump, who declared more times not to drink alcoholic drinks, and whose family produces wine with Trump Winery, in Virginia, will listen to them.

