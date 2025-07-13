Italian wine endorses the world’s most prestigious art institutions, such as Guggenheim Intrapresae

It is unique in its kind, and it is the first and most famous privately endorsed Italian project for a museum. It was conceived in 1992 as a strategic collaboration between the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice - at Palazzo Venier dei Leoni on the Grand Canal, part of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation - and a small, exclusive group of excellent Italian and international companies. They all share a passion for art, believe in investing in culture, and share a view to corporate social responsibility, creating collaborations with one of the most important museums in the world, promoting and endorsing the exhibition programs and activities. The mission of the Guggenheim Intrapreae is the opportunity to create, among many other benefits, art related communication campaigns, conduct exclusive tours (including customized admission to the Guggenheim Museums in New York and Bilbao), and use the museum spaces for events. There are 13 member companies, and Italian wine, which is increasingly associated with the world’s most prestigious cultural institutions, is represented by two leading Veneto wine companies. They are, Allegrini, a historic Valpolicella wine brand and family, and Villa Sandi, an iconic Prosecco brand owned by the Moretti Polegato family, who recently joined to “enhance and preserve artistic treasures, becoming the custodian of a legacy that transcends our time”, as President Giancarlo Moretti Polegato explained.

It is also a way to reinterpret the antique role of the Venetian Villas in a modern key, making Villa Sandi, built in Palladian style and featuring its historic underground cellars in the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Hills, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where Napoleon Bonaparte and Antonio Canova stayed, a cultural hub in the wine world. “Wine, like art, is a vehicle of excellence sharing a wealth of emotions”, Giancarlo Moretti Polegato explained. “Embracing such a prestigious project as Guggenheim Intrapresae confirms our deep connection to Venice and its rich cultural heritage. We are tied to the history of our lands, and we were one of the first wineries to open their doors to visitors, guiding them to discover and learn about the wine world and beyond. This is the reason why today we are looking even more enthusiastically to new horizons, to continue allowing culture and its wonders inspire and enrich the world”.

“Peggy Guggenheim was one of the most charismatic figures in the history of 20th-century collections, an exceptional champion of the art of her time”, Karole P. B. Vail, Director of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, said. “I believe her innovation, foresight, and eclecticism have been and are a great inspiration to all those companies that, over the past 32 years, have chosen to embrace the Guggenheim Intrapresae project, partnering with the museum, supporting its countless activities, and fostering a constantly stimulating and creative dialogue between art and business. Thanks to the support of Guggenheim Intrapresae our museum continues to organize consistently excellent exhibitions and educational programs, aimed at educating tomorrow's audiences, stimulating their enjoyment of art today and in the future”.

Together with the Allegrini and Villa Sandi wineries, the Guggenheim Group includes Intrapresae, Apice, Arper, Eurofood, Florim, Hangar Design Group, Itago, Mapei, René Caovilla, Roberto Coin, Rubelli, and Swatch.

