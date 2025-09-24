“Sustainability exists only if the wine sector moves in unison”. Message from “Habitat” by Argea

From sustainability to innovation in the wine sector, with ecodesign at the center, aiming to reduce the environmental impact of products, from packaging design to the content of the bottle, with the awareness that choices regarding materials such as cork, glass, and labels can lead to more sustainable and responsible production, benefiting the entire supply chain. This was the core of the discussion at “Habitat,” the third event dedicated to sustainability, held yesterday in Milan and promoted by Argea, Italy’s leading private wine group (controlled by the Italian private equity firm Clessidra), which was capable, in 2024, of generating revenues of 464.2 million euros, mostly linked to exports, and brings together wineries such as Zaccagnini, Poderi dal Nespoli, Cuvage, Ricossa, and Botter, without forgetting the 2025 acquisition of U.S. importer WinesU. On this occasion, Argea presented its ecodesign project, the new Gualdo by Poderi dal Nespoli, the first biosymbiotic-certified wine by the company, and its 2024 “Sustainability Report” which highlights concrete results and measurable goals across four pillars: supply chain, land, people, and leadership.

There was also room for a current topic: the Italian wine market, including the “burden of tariffs” and the direction to take for the future. Speaking to WineNews, Argea ceo Massimo Romani said: “this year, it is difficult to make very strategic reflections. U.S. tariffs have heavily influenced the market, in some ways even accelerating it when they were first rumored, before being implemented. So - continues Romani - the year started off lively, especially toward the U.S., but there was also a “cross-contamination” effect in other geographies. For example, Canada, in response to tariffs, effectively removed all American wines from shelves, and Italy and France mainly filled that gap. This lively start, however, cooled down with tariffs first at 10% and then at 15%. Data from the last two months is not positive compared to 2024, although we had gained some advantage in the early months of the year. What we need to understand is how tariffs will impact the purchasing power of American consumers and those in other countries which have also experienced side effects from these tariffs. To answer that, we’ll need to see how the first half of 2026 unfolds once the situation has stabilized and any price increases have been absorbed, then we’ll be able to understand how consumers will react”.

The wine market, of course, varies from product to product. “There are some wines - continues Romani - about which I’m optimistic, and others that had already begun to show signs of fatigue and continue to do so. Prosecco and Pinot Grigio are doing well worldwide, including in the U.S.; they won’t be in oversupply and will continue to perform well because they’ve become part of consumers’ tastes and habits. Then, there are wines, like reds or full-bodied ones, that I believe will continue to go through a difficult period, as also indicated by Italian wineries, which are somewhat “overstocked”.

Regarding export data, still showing positive signs from the U.S., Romani explained that “there was a “mini rush” to stock up at pre-tariff prices, and there was also an expectation of further weakening of the dollar. As a result, many importers increased their orders in the first part of the year, but consumption didn’t quite go backwards”.

Many studies and forecasts suggest that the wine market is destined to a decline, and that the focus must shift to value. But, is it really possible to sell and produce less while achieving better profits and margins to continue growing and investing? According to Romani, “it takes time because we need to change a system which is typical of a country. Italy has been on a path of premiumization and quality. If the trend is to drink less but better, we must act accordingly. We shouldn’t aim for large harvests, but for the right ones. France passed from 45 to 35-37 million hectoliters: that doesn’t mean destroying the supply chain, but making it more virtuous. Of course, it must be done with a whole support process. Italy produced 47-48 million hectoliters this year. Can all of that be sold with satisfaction?”.

Regarding Argea’s expansion plans, ceo Massimo Romani confirmed to WineNews the group’s interest in one of Italy’s major wine regions. “Tuscany accounts for 8-10% of the value of Italian wine exports - underlines Romani - export is our flagship, being out of the market is tough for us. But, at the moment, we haven’t found any “love at first sight” in this regard, there are no negotiations underway. We bring together finance and families; we need to find someone willing to sell to Argea, but also willing to reinvest in Argea and walk part of the journey with us”.

Gooing back to “Habitat”, the event brought together key players from across the supply chain, from large-scale retail to logistics and packaging producers, to discuss the opportunities of ecodesign and the challenges of a rapidly evolving sector. The roundtable, moderated by journalist Giorgio Dell’Orefice (Radiocor and “Il Sole 24 Ore”), featured Daniele Colombo, Wine & Spirits Category Manager Esselunga, Alessandro Rossi, National Category Manager Wine Partesa, Matteo Basinotti, ceo M2X Fortis, and from Argea, Michael Isnardi, Qhse & Sustainability Director, with Giacomo Tarquini, Group Marketing Director, and Scipione Giuliani Wine & Ops Romagna purchasing director). “As Italy’s leading wine company - commented Romani - which exports the majority of its production worldwide, we feel a responsibility to lead the sector toward a more sustainable future. New generations of consumers, increasingly attentive to environmental and social impact, demand authenticity and real commitment. The results we’ve achieved show that competitiveness and responsibility can coexist, creating value for the company, for local areas, and for the global market”.

During this occasion, Argea presented its ecodesign project, the new Gualdo by Poderi dal Nespoli: the company’s first biosymbiotic certified wine, produced in 10,000 bottles, aims to combine regenerative viticulture, territorial enhancement, and sustainable packaging: capsule, cork, label, and bottle are all designed to minimize environmental impact, with a 16% reduction in glass weight compared to standard bottles, and a potential saving of over 460 tons of glass annually if extended to the 7.7 million Bordeaux-style Uvag bottles used by the group in 2024. “With Gualdo, we wanted to combine the value of the Predappio territory with a sustainability approach which goes beyond the vineyard to include the bottle that reaches the consumer - explained Giacomo Tarquini, Group Marketing Director at Argea - it is a wine that shows how Romagna’s Sangiovese can embody innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility all at once”. Biosymbiotic agriculture integrates organic principles with an innovative practice: inoculating the soil with live microorganisms (mycorrhizae and non-Gmo microbial biota) that live in symbiosis with vine roots. This strengthens the plant, improves nutrient absorption, increases soil biodiversity, and enhances resistance to water and climate stress. The project was selected as a case study in a Prin (National Research Project) headed by the University of Chieti-Pescara to measure the real impact of ecodesign on the wine supply chain. “With biosymbiotic agriculture, Argea introduces an innovative method in the vineyard that combines organic principles with natural symbiosis between vine roots and soil microorganisms. Thanks to mycorrhizae and microbial complexes, plants develop deeper, more resilient root systems, better absorb nutrients, and respond more effectively to climate and pathogen stress. It is a regenerative practice that not only strengthens soil vitality but also enhances local territories and enables us to offer biosymbiotic certified wines proving that sustainability, nature, and innovation can go hand in hand”, declared Scipione Giuliani, Wine & Ops Romagna Purchasing Director at Argea.

“Habitat” also highlighted changing consumer preferences, especially among younger generations who are increasingly sensitive to environmental and social values. Speakers agreed that true sustainability can only be achieved if the entire sector moves in unison, from producer to distributor, passing through suppliers and partners. According to Daniele Colombo, Wine & Spirits Category Manager at Esselunga, one of Italy’s leading supermarket chains, “in large-scale retail, sustainability is a complex issue to quantify, because there is no dedicated category for “sustainable products”, and much of the value is generated upstream, during production. Today, many companies are adopting low-impact agronomic practices, but they don’t always communicate these efforts. As a result, consumers receive a weak or fragmented message. To meet the expectations of new generations and make sustainability truly perceptible, a shared commitment across the entire supply chain is needed: producers, retailers, and communicators must work together to ensure the message reaches the end user clearly and powerfully”. For Alessandro Rossi, National Category Manager Wine at Partesa, a key player in beverage distribution and consulting for the horeca channel, “today, wine sustainability is no longer a detail, it’s a criterion that could truly transform the restaurant industry. Increasingly more restaurants are choosing organic, biodynamic, or certified wines, lightweight bottles, or alternative formats that reduce costs and environmental impact. But it is not just about wine: sustainability is also on the plate, through the choice of raw materials, for example. A part of customers, especially younger ones, are attentive to these choices, recognize them, reward them, and experience them as part of the gastronomic journey. A restaurant that uses local, seasonal, and organic products seeks to offer wines that align with the same philosophy because that is where credibility is built. Sustainability thus becomes a competitive advantage: it improves reputation, strengthens customer loyalty, and reduces waste and long-term costs. But, communication is needed: technical jargon isn’t enough, we need a simple, emotional, and transparent language that tells the stories of winemakers, territories, and communities. And it is essential to speak to younger generations using their tools, social media, events, digital experiences because for them, wine isn’t just what’s in the glass, but the story they can tell about what they’re drinking. Without their involvement, sustainability remains abstract; with them, it becomes the future of wine and dining”. Michael Isnardi, Qhse & Sustainability Director at Argea, added how “at Argea, sustainability is the foundation of our business model. We see product innovation through an Esg lens (Environmental, Social, and Governance, ed) as a real investment opportunity for companies: integrating environmental and social criteria from the earliest stages of designing bottles, corks, labels, and packaging allows us to create more innovative and competitive products, just as consumers are asking for. At Argea, after working on our corporate sustainability journey, we’re now focusing on designing new products that involve the entire supply chain, promoting collaboration and generating shared value”. Sustainability also involves targeted product choices, such as corks. Matteo Basinotti, Ceo of M2X Fortis, shared a dedicated project: “with Fortis Vini Organic, we wanted to bring to market a technically perfect cork that is also environmentally friendly. The TÜV Austria OK Biobased 4-star certification, the highest level, proves that the product is made of over 85% organic material. This means that at the end of its life cycle, the cork can return to the earth as nourishment, fully aligned with the spirit of “Habitat” and Argea’s desire to collaborate with partners who share a concrete and responsible approach to sustainability”.

Always during “Habitat”, Argea also presented its 2024 “Sustainability Report”. Among the most significant data, 86% of wine suppliers qualified under Esg criteria (growinf from 65% in 2023), and the coverage of over 60% of wine purchased through the Supply Chain Sustainability Pact, now involving 26 wineries. Regarding the environment, Argea purchased 100% of electricity from renewable sources, reduced by 7.3% energy consumption in one year, and joined the “Science Based Targets initiative” to validate short-term decarbonization goals and net zero by 2050. Also regarding the human resources front, progress is tangible: workplace injuries nearly halved, with frequency and severity indexes well below targets (5.67 and 0.21 respectively), while education hours were over 5,600 hours, of which nearly half were focused on health and safety. As to packaging, recycling rates reached excellent levels thanks to the use of recycled bottles (70%), cartons (40%), and corks (50%). With the adoption of the new European Esrs standards, Argea is now among the first Italian wine companies to align with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (Csrd).

