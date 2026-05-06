Wine, beer, alcohol, and cancer risk: shocking campaign of New York City

Another attack against alcohol, wine and beer. And not against abuse, as it is only right an proper, but against consumption per se, which is wrong, or at least controversial. Especially when it comes to wine, according to a large part of the scientific and research community. This time, the attack does not come from the halls of some supranational organization like the Who, or from an office of the European Commission, but from the city of New York, the most populous in the United States (over 8 million inhabitants, rising to 23 million with its extensive metropolitan area), and one of the greatest capitals of the world, always under public scrutiny, also for its ability to be open and a symbol of freedom, i.e. New York. Here, the Department of Health has recently launched a shock campaign aimed at “reducing the risk of alcohol-related cancers among New Yorkers”.

“The New York City Health Department wants New Yorkers to know the truth about the link between alcohol consumption and cancer, in order to influence their decisions regarding alcohol use. Alcohol is directly linked to an increased risk of at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, and throat cancers, but drinking less can reduce the risk”, one can read on the Department website. A press release continues: “alcohol is a known carcinogen: consuming even just one drink per day increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, esophageal, vocal cord, liver, mouth, and throat cancers. While there is no safe or recommended amount of alcohol, the good news is that drinking less can reduce the risk of cancer”. The campaign, the department further explains, will run throughout the month of May “on subways and social media, in bars and public places, on the radio and in various publications”. “New Yorkers deserve to know the truth about cancer risk when they drink alcohol. For some, our data may dampen enthusiasm, but in reality, it is precisely that enthusiasm which can kill”, said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin. “The good news is that drinking less reduces cancer risk, and knowing the facts means you are in control: we are delivering this message on the subway, in your neighborhood, online, and via radio because knowledge is power. We are committed to supporting healthier choices for New Yorkers at every step of the journey”.

“New Yorkers have the right to clear and accurate information about the health risks they face, including the well-established link between alcohol and cancer”, said New York City Council Member Lynn Schulman, Chair of the Health Committee. “For too long, this connection has not been widely understood. I applaud the New York City Health Department for launching this campaign to ensure people have access to simple, evidence-based information and know where to find the resources they need to make informed decisions”.

“Alcohol remains a leading driver of admissions to care, yet it continues to be widely normalized as low-risk despite its well-documented health impacts and growing availability - added New York State Senator Nathalia Fernandez, who chairs the Alcoholism & Substance Use Disorders Committee. “Research shows that excessive alcohol consumption is linked to at least seven types of cancer. The impact on individuals and communities is clear, and New York currently lacks the resources to fully address this issue. That is why I am supporting a new alcohol tax to fund prevention, education, and recovery”.

A strong campaign, which fits within the framework of “HealthyNYC”, the city initiative to increase life expectancy among New Yorkers, including a key goal of reducing cancer deaths by 20% by 2030. Above all, it reignites the enduring debate between those who advocate the benefits, or at least the harmlessness, of moderate and mindful alcohol consumption, especially wine, particularly with meals and in the Mediterranean style (as also recently highlighted at a conference organized by the Veronesi family Oniverse group to launch “Accademia Internazionale del bere in salute” - the “International Academy of Healthy Drinking” which we covered in this video), and those who instead push toward the ideal goal of near-zero consumption. This latter camp now finds a powerful ally in the “city which never sleeps”, New York.

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