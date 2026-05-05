Combining luxury and an international flair, “Porto Cervo Wine & Food Festival” returns (May 7-10)

Four days of tastings, networking, and high-end experiences in the heart of the Costa Smeralda, featuring top-tier wineries, gourmet producers, and international buyers: from May 7 to 10, the “Porto Cervo Wine & Food Festival” (15th edition) returns, the event that officially kicks off the season in Sardinia’s iconic destination, long a favorite of the international jet set.

Over 60 wineries - from Argiolas to Bellavista, from Cantina Santadi to Ca’ del Bosco, from Sella & Mosca to Berlucchi, from Capichera to Sarzi Amadè (which distributes France’s finest Crus), from Agripunica to Astoria Wines, from Cantina Mesa to Bottega, from Kettmeir to La Viarte, from Donnafugata to Villa Franciacorta, to name just a few - and over 20 food companies (from Longino & Cardenal to Rocca La Bottarga, from Salumificio Cocco to Niedditas, from Peano desserts to Mirto Sannai, from Appennino Food Group to the historic Pastificio Verrigni, from Bonimeda ice cream to the Accademia Olearia Tenute Fois, among others), protagonists of an increasingly contemporary format capable of blending lifestyle, business, and luxury. And WineNews will be there with interviews with producers and industry insiders to capture the latest trends in the world of luxury. The event is organized by Marriott International (which manages, on behalf of Smeralda Holding, the Hotel Cala di Volpe, the Cervo Hotel, the Pevero Golf Club, and a wide array of bars and restaurants).

At the Cervo Conference Center, in the heart of Porto Cervo, the Festival maintains its format, alternating sessions dedicated to international buyers with days open to the public. Over time, the “Porto Cervo Wine & Food Festival” has become a platform for exchange and enrichment, where key players in the tourism and food and wine sectors engage with experts on future trends and recent scientific discoveries in the world of wine.

Above all, it’s an opportunity to celebrate good company, fine wine, and delicious food. And this year, the exclusive “off-site” events are back, featuring evening gatherings open to the public with cocktails, music, and entertainment, including dinners and DJ sets, in a true celebration of taste where innovation, heritage, and glamour come together to create a unique experience.

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