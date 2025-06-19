“The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025”: Maido restaurant in Lima, Peru, ranked No. 1 in the world

The Maido restaurant in Lima, Peru, is ranked number one in the world, winner of “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025”, led by chef Mitsuharu “Micha” Tsumura, ahead of Spain’s Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain, and Quintonil in Mexico City, ranked number three. This is the verdict of the world’s most famous restaurant ranking, sponsored by San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, which took place in Turin and the Piedmont region, home to great wines. Barolo in the lead but not only (Piemonte Land, which brings together all the appellations of the region, was among the official toasts, with a bottle of Barolo from each chef’s year of birth as a prize, as well as a personalized jar of Nutella and a kitchen kit signed by the great Piedmontese artist Ugo Nespolo. Ed.), Alba White Truffle, and the first capital of Italy, as recalled by the president of the region, Alberto Cirio. At the awards ceremony held at Lingotto Fiere, in the Giovanni Agnelli auditorium, chefs and cultures from every corner of the world were represented, from South America to Asia, North America to Australia, and of course Europe and Italy. It did not make it into the “Top 10”, but it grew in the top 50 compared to 2024, with the Camanini brothers’ Lido 84 in Gardone Riviera at No. 16, Niko Romito’s Reale in Castel di Sangro at No. 18, Norbert Niederkofler’s Atelier Moessmer in Brunico, which debuts as a new entry at No. 20, Le Calandre in Rubano by the Alajmo brothers, which returns to the “Top 50” at No. 31, Enrico Crippa’s Piazza Duomo in Alba and the Ceretto family, which climbs to No. 32 from No. 39 in 2024, and Mauro Uliassi’s Uliassi in Senigallia, which moves from No. 50 to No. 43, in the ranking compiled from the votes of over 1,000 anonymous global culinary experts, independently processed by Deloitte. On stage to award the winners, but not only, were all the great living legends of world cuisine, from Alain Ducasse to Ferran Adria, from Mauro Colagreco to the Roca brothers, and of course, Massimo Bottura, who, together with his wife Lara Gilmore, received the Woodford Reserve Icon Award, dedicated to personalities in the culinary world who seek to change things in the world through their work.

“Icons don’t stand alone”, said Bottura, “they are built on layers of history, people, and time. Thirty years ago, Osteria Francescana (not included in the ranking because it is in the “Hall of Fame” like all restaurants that have already won the ranking, ed.) was just a small restaurant in a narrow street in Modena with big dreams and big doubts. We wanted to love tradition by understanding it more deeply, we wanted to honor the past without being prisoners to it, and we want to serve not only food but emotions, memories, and surprises. Tonight, receiving this Icon Award is not about me, but about “us”, about a team that has become a family, about the past and present, about farmers, artisans, dishwashers, sous chefs, sommeliers, waiters, all those who contribute their thoughts to our vision. And it is also for Modena, the city that has given us everything: its balsamic vinegar, its fog, its poetry, its silence. From Modena we went out into the world, and from the world we brought back ideas, energy, projects. But more than anything else, this award reminds me of my responsibility, because when you reach the top, as my mother always told me, said Bottura, your job is to build a path for others, and that is why we created the Refettori Ambrosiani, Food for Soul, Tortellante, projects in which every young person who passes through our kitchen brings their dreams. In 30 years, I have learned that the most important ingredient is not what goes on the plate, it is culture, which is what transforms ingredients into ideas, mistakes into masterpieces, meals into memories. So thank you for seeing us not just as a restaurant, but as a movement of people who believe that beauty can truly change the world, and that a plate of pasta cooked with love can be revolutionary. This Icon Award is not the end of a journey, it is just the beginning of a new chapter. We are still dreaming, we are still learning, we are still giving back. And we will never stop cooking.

“When I met Massimo in 1993 in a small restaurant in New York”, added Lara Gilmore, “I never imagined the life that lay ahead of me. We entered the food business and realized that we are in the people business, not only those we serve, but those who work with us, who have done extraordinary things, opened successful restaurants, and carried out great projects. It has been a pleasure and an honor to see them grow and to grow alongside them. It is a pleasure to be part of this community, which has so many different voices that make us stronger. And I want to thank Massimo’s mother, Maria Luigia, who took me into her home, Lidia Cristoni, who was the second person I met in Italy and was Massimo’s muse, all the chefs we met, and my father Ken Gilmore, who immediately understood that Massimo was a volcano, running faster than his legs could carry him, and told him, “Grow slowly”. And my wish for everyone is that when you look back, you will be able to see the roots you have developed”.

“Our dream was and is to make people happy”, added the winning chef, Mitsuharu “Micha” Tsumura, “with hospitality, which, together with good food, can do great things, can make dreams come true, and can solve many problems that we believe cannot be solved. I truly believe that the food industry is an example of how we can live together. We have talked a lot about sustainability and the environment, but we need to talk about human sustainability, and this community is an example of what can be done with the power of food”.

Food and cuisine, as Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida pointed out in his speech, “are identity, history, tradition, culture, as well as having great social and economic value. It is a difficult time for the world, and evenings like this remind us of the value of being together, of recognizing differences as something valuable. Italy is a hospitable country with 3,000 years of history behind it, and it wants to make itself available. We have had many influences over the centuries, which we summarize in “Made in Italy”, which for us means “made in Italy”, but for the world means good, high quality, well made, and we want to continue to promote our cuisine, a candidate for UNESCO World Heritage status, throughout the world”.

“This year’s list”, explains The World’s 50 Best, “celebrates the culinary excellence of 22 regions, with 10 new entries in the final ranking, highlighting the growing global appreciation for variety, creativity, and excellence in the hospitality sector”.

Among the special awards, Albert Adrià, chef and owner of Enigma restaurant (No. 34), wins the Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award 2025, the only award given directly by other chefs and professionals in the gastronomic sector. Maxime Frédéric received The World’s Best Pastry Chef 2025, sponsored by Sosa. Pastry chef at Cheval Blanc Paris and Plénitude in Paris (No. 14), Frédéric has redefined the boundaries of haute patisserie thanks to his craftsmanship and the refined artistry of his creations. The World’s Best Sommelier Award, on the other hand, went to Mohamed Benabdallah, head sommelier and manager of the Asador Etxebarri restaurant in Atxondo, Spain, while the Celele restaurant (No. 48) in Cartagena, Colombia, was named winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award. In addition, the special awards that had already been announced were presented, such as Champions of Change Mindy Woods, owner and chef of Karkalla On Country in Australia, Chef Pam, winner of The World’s Best Female Chef Award; Wing in Hong Kong, awarded the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award, and Khufu’s restaurant in Cairo, which won the Resy One To Watch Award. Ten restaurants made their debut in the 1-50 ranking, including Potong (No. 13) and Nusara (No. 35) in Bangkok; Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler (No. 20) in Brunico, Italy; Mérito (No. 26) in Lima; Lasai (No. 28) in Rio de Janeiro; Enigma (No. 34) in Barcelona; Kadeau (No. 41) in Copenhagen; Vyn (No. 47) in Skillinge, Sweden; Celele (No. 48) in Cartagena and Restaurant Jan (No. 50) in Munich, demonstrating the growing global prestige of the ranking that celebrates the world’s best gastronomic destinations. Four other restaurants are included in the 1-50 list: Narisawa (No. 21) in Tokyo; Le Calandre (No. 31) in Rubano, Italy; Orfali Bros (No. 37) in Dubai and La Cime (No. 44) in Osaka. The Bangkok restaurant Potong (No. 13), run by chef Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij, also receives the Highest New Entry Award 2025, while Ikoyi (No. 15) in London wins the Highest Climber Award 2025, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, climbing 27 places from the 2024 ranking.

Meanwhile, Colombian Angélica Ortiz, an aspiring chef currently working at Oxomoco in New York, is the winner of the 50 Best Restaurants Scholarship, in collaboration with Parmigiano Reggiano, and will be able to do a paid internship at El Celler de Can Roca, twice ranked No. 1 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, and at SingleThread in Healdsburg, California.

Focus - The “The World’s 50 Best Restaurant” 2025

1. Maido - Lima (Perù) The Best Restaurant in Sud America

2. Asador Etxebarri - Atxondo (Spagna) The Best Restaurant in Europe

3. Quintonil - Città del Messico (Messico) The Best Restaurant in Nord America

4. Diverso - Madrid (Spagna)

5. Alchemist - Copenaghen (Danimarca)

6. Gaggan - Bangkok (Thailandia) - Best Restaurant in Asia

7. Sezanne - Tokyo (Giappone)

8. Table by Bruno Verjous - Parigi (Francia)

9. Kjolle - Lima (Perù)

10. Don Julio - Buenos Aires (Argentina)

11. Wing - Hong Kong (Hong Kong) - Art of Hospitality Award

12. Atomix - New York (Usa)

13. Potong - Bangkok (Thailandia) - Highest New Enrty

14. Plenitude - Parigi (Francia)

15 Ikoyi - Londra (Regno Unito) Highest Climber Award

16. Lido 84 - Gardone Riviera (Italia)

17. Sorn - Bangkok (Thailandia)

18. Reale - Castel di Sangro (Italia)

19. The Chairman - Honk Kong

20. Atelier Moessmer - Brunico (Italia)

21. Narisawa - Tokyo (Giappone)

22. Suhirig - Bangkok (Thailandia)

23. Boragò - Santiago del Cile (Cile)

24. Elkano - Getaria (Spagna)

25. Odettt - Singapore (Singapore)

26. Merito - Lima (Perù)

27. Tresind Studio - Dubai - Best Restaurant in the Middle Est

28. Lasai - Rio de Janeiro (Brasile)

29. Mingles - Seoul (Corea del Sud)

30. Le Du - Bangkok (Thailandia)

31. Le Calandre - Rubano (Italia)

32. Piazza Duomo - Alba (Italia)

33. Steirereck - Vienna (Austria)

34. Enigma - Barcellona (Spagna)

35. Nusara - Bangkok (Thailandia)

36. Florilege - Tokyo (Giappone)

37. Orfali Bros - Dubai

38. Frantzen - Stoccolma (Svezia)

39. Mayta - Lima (Perù)

40. Septime - Parigi (Francia)

41. Kadeau - Copenaghen (Danimarca)

42. Belcanto - Lisbona (Portogallo)

43. Uliassi - Senigallia (Italia)

44. La Cime - Osaka (Giappone)

45. Arpège - Parigi (Francia)

46. Rosetta - Città del Messico (Messico)

47. Vyn - Skillinge (Svezia)

48. Celele - Cartagena (Colombia) - Sustanible Restaurant Award

49. Kol - Londra (Regno Unito)

50. Restaurant Jan - Monaco di Baviera (Germania)

Copyright © 2000/2025