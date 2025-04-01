Wine produced “following nature”, increasingly appreciated by young consumers, looks to the future

Increasingly more appreciated by consumers in Italy as well as abroad, mainly by new generations, but with a renewed interest also by Millenials, attentive to the respect towards the environment and sustainability, wine produced “following nature” looks at the future intercepting trends such as lightness and drinkability, the bond with territories also in an optic of enotourism, the interest towards the stories of producers, and the pairing with a good, healthy kitchen with local ingredients and equally sustainable (but also strong in figures which make Italy a leader in the production of organic wine, which, in the complex phase of markets, is living an unprecedented growth with the sales in Italy which brushed against 60 million euros in 2024 with an increase of 6.5% in 2023, and, in the world, according to Ice data, they reached a quota equal to 8.5% on the total of export of Italian wine with the Usa, Uk, and Australia as first destination, and, where, from InsightAce Analytic forecasts, they are destined to triple by 2030 for a value of 25 billion dollars). And, it makes that explaining itself in a “trio” of events which is, at this point, consolidated (and which goes on scene during the days of Vinitaly, just a few steps from Verona): “Summa” at Alois Lageder winery (April, 5th – 6th) transforming the small town of Magrè, among the vineyards of South Tyrol in a place of meeting among over 100 vignerons coming from all over the world with wines of world level in their wine glasses, and involving debates on the table for a lively exchange of ideas among important experts of the sector; “ViniVeri” in Cerea (April, 4th – 6th), dedicated to “Profonde radici, sguardo sul futuro” - “Deep roots, gaze to the future” to celebrate with more than 100 vine growers from Italy, and not only, the 20 years since the show of reference of Consorzio ViniVeri, which, in a pioneering way, contributed to create and define the movement of natural wine, and “VinNatur Tasting” in Gambellara (April, 5th – 7th) where also Vinnatur Association celebrates 20 years with 200 vine growers from Italy and different European countries, and the awareness of the importance of sensitizing and educating the generations of the future, from the vineyard to the market. But, not only: directly in Verona, in the years, many wine events emerged – which, in this more specific case, they take advantage of the call of the Italian fair of world reference of the sector – such as “Dwl-Drink With Love” (April, 6th – 8th) which defines itself as “wine speak-easy” next to the fair of Verona during Vinitaly, invented by a group of 17 friends artisan producers to break the traditional standards of wine events, and to meet buyers, media and operators out of the chaos of traditional fairs in a less formal and more dynamic environment combining drinking culture, music, and high quality gastronomy, or such as “Vi.Te - Vignaioli e Territori”, the Association reuniting natural vine growers, and which decided to go out from Vinitaly, and create the new event “Vinari” (April, 7th – 8th) to allow to sector operators meet over 60 producers, always few steps far from the fair.

Since more than 25 years, Alois Lageder winery has organized “Summa” inviting prestigious wine producers from all over the world to narrate themselves in Magrè, in the hearth of South Tyrol (April, 5th – 6th). The event focuses on key values such as quality, sustainable agriculture (organic, biodynamic, or in conversion), and the passion for innovation. In edition 2025, Alois Lageder winery will host even 112 vignerons coming from eight countries, from Italy - with wineries such as Frank Cornelissen and Giulia Negri - Serradenari, from Damijan Podversic to Badia a Coltibuono, from Conti Costanti to Dirupi, from Foradori to Nino Franco, from Giodo to Gravner, from Maso Martis to Tenuta del Nicchio, from Nittardi to Passopisciaro, from Petrolo to Pian dell’Orino, from Podernuovo to Palazzone - Giovanni Bulgari to Castello dei Rampolla, from Toscani to Tenuta di Valgiano - to the countries of German language with wineries such as Dr. Bürklin-Wolf, Bernhard Huber, Franz Keller, Lichtenberger González, Cantina Rings, Cantina famiglia Tement, and Christian Tschida, from France with Maison of Champagne such as Billecart Salmon and Tarlant, to Portugal, from where Nieport will arrive up to the exceptional presence of Château Musar, from Lebanon, one of the most ancient and prestigious wineries in the world. But, next to the tastings at tasting tables where vigneros present their wines, there will be also masterclasses with experts of the sector, such as still another time a diversified program with exciting and important experts of the sector such as Willi Schlögl of wine bar Freundschaft of Berlin, Lukas Gerges, Head Sommlier of Atelier Moessmer, three Michelin star restaurant of chef Norbert Niederkofler in Brunico, Sascha Speicher, managing editor of “Meininger’s Sommelier”, Isacco Giuliani, sommelier of Restaurant Makorè of Ferrara, and “Miglior Sommelier d’Italia” - “Best Sommelier of Italy” 2024 for the guide of “Identità Golose”, and Christine Mayr, sommelier Wset, and former president of Ais-Associazione Italiana Sommelier of South Tyrol. However, German winery Heitlinger will hold a seminar in the vineyard about “Droni in viticoltura” - “Drones in viticulture” exploring the potentialities and challenges of this technology in wine production. Moreover, the program also includes vertical tastings in which producers explain wine as art. But also in pairing with high quality and sustainable gastronomy, in food trucks, and at Vineria & Osteria Paradeis di Alois Lageder. And, all for a good cause: a part of the earnings will be devolved to “Zebra”, the Journal of Street of Oew - Organizzazione per un Mondo Solidale di Bressanone.

On the contrary, edition No. 20 of “ViniVeri”, promoted in Cerea (AreaExp, April, 4th - 6th with initiative Under 25=25, i.e. with the entry for all the adults born in the new millennial with reduced and dedicated ticket), few kilometers far from Verona by Consorzio ViniVeri with the theme of “Profonde radici, sguardo sul futuro” - “Deep roots, gaze to the future”. “Twenty editions, a firm plant with solid roots of values and passion. Twenty years of growth, tenacity, strength, sense of community, and sharing of a productive and life philosophy. Twenty years of buds and changes which saw Consorzio ViniVeri – says president of Paolo Vodopivec - always at avant-garde: as custodians and witnesses of territorial identity linked to a concrete defense of environment putting at the basis of the commitment the essential nature of competences in the vineyard, and in winery united to the centrality of wine quality, and its agreeableness. And, we continue to do that with this edition dedicated exactly to the gaze to the future, ours and of wine: uniting our experiences with the requests of the market, and of new generations of consumers for authentic, true wines”. Over 100 vine growers coming from all over Italy will be protagonist (from Casebianche to La Castellada, from Massa Vecchia to Monastero delle Suore Trappiste di Vitorchiano, from Oasi degli Angeli to Dario Princic, from Giuseppe Rinaldi to Vodopivec, and Zidarich, just to mention some of them), Austria, France, Spain, Portugal, and Slovenia which will present their wines, real narrations in bottle incarnating the territory, history, and passion of who produces them, which the calendar rich in meetings involve both enthusiast wine lovers and sector operators. “Viniveri” 2025 is preannounced not only as a celebration of the past and present, but as a platform where the ideas about the future of wine following nature will take shape in the respect of deep roots which gave life to this movement. On April, 4th, a convention about the new rules of wine labeling with the entry into force of Regulation (Eu) will No. 2021/2117 open the event which makes the insertion on the label of the list of ingredients, and nutritional information of wines mandatory, conducted by Stefano Vaccari, director of General Direction off Prevention and tackling to agri-food frauds by the Ministry of Agricultural policies. In the dinners at the Restaurant of ViniVeri, there will be two chefs who will bring their experiences, and their gastronomic world pairing it to the wines of vine growers of the Consortium, such as Arianna Gatti of Forme Restaurant in Brescia, among the most talented emerging chefs in Italy (April, 4th), and Richard Abou Zaki of starred restaurant Retroscena di Porto San Giorgio, trained with great chefs such as Massimo Bottura (April, 5th). Following, on April, 5th, among the guided tastings “Trinchero: 100 years of history and wine” with Stefano Berzi, “Miglior Sommelier d’Italia” - “Best Sommelier of Italy” Ais-Associazione Italiana Sommelier 2021 in the 100 years of the company, the first one to join Registro Imbottigliatori Viticoltori – Register Bottler Vine growers of the province of Asti with Ezio Giacomo Trinchero who will present an unforgettable vertical of the vineyard representative of the territory of Asti with a series of rare historical vintages (1971 - 1978 - 1985 - 1988 - 1990 - 1999 - 2002 - 2004 - 2007). Therefore, the meeting – debate “Il Vino attraverso gli occhi delle nuove generazioni” - “Wine through the eyes of new generations”, moderated by Ciro Fontanesi, coordinator Alma Wine Academy, and with speeches by the producer of Barolo Marta Rinaldi, of producer of Pantelleria Adrian Ferrandes, of journalist Francesca Ciancio, Carlo Menegante of Enoteca Macafame in Zanè, Sara Boriosi author and owner of enoteca Venti Vino in Perugia, Stefania Pompele, professor and consultant of sensory divulgation and education, and of journalist and critic Andrea Grignaffini to explore the new trends of wine sector, discuss about the bond with new generations, analyze the transformation of consumption with a major interaction research and informality, and the importance of true sustainability. In the end, on April, 6th, there will be “Calici Giovani, Voci Nuove” - “New Wine Glasses, New Voices”, a dynamic and involving tasting, conducted by Zaira Peracchia, “Miglior Sommelier d’Italia” - “Best Sommelier of Italy” 2025 of Gambero Rosso at the discovery of 8 companies headed by young female and male vine growers. And all wines can be tasted and purchased at Enoteca ViniVeri next to cheese, oil, ecosustainable chocolate, honey, and cured meats.

But, also “VinNatur Tasting” in Gambellara (Showroom Margraf, April, 5th - 7th) celebrates 20 years, meeting of reference for natural wine enthusiasts, and experts of the sector, organized by VinNatur Association which will host 200 vine growers from Italy – from Camerani - Adalia & Corte Sant’Alda to Marco De Bartoli, from La Biancara di Angiolino Maule to Niedermayr, from Carussin to Casa Raia, from Fattoria Lavacchio to Fattoria di Sammontana, from Tiberi to Filippi, from Il Monte Caro to Montenigo, just to mention some of them – and from different European countries such as France, Germany and Spain, Albania, and Slovenia ready to narrate themselves with tastings and meetings dedicated to hot themes, and to natural drinking. As the masterclasses of deepening: on April, 5th, one will ask himself/herself: “How much can a natural wine last?”, throughout a selection of labels, vinified with very low levels of sulphur, and with at least ten years of sharpening to discover the complexities, and the capacity to evolve in time dispelling the myth according to which they are destined to an immediate consumption with wine writer Gianpaolo Giacobbo, and journalist Sandro Sangiorgi; on April, 6th, the theme “Alterazioni microbiologiche dei vini” - “Microbiological alterations of wines” will be discussed with agronomist Giacomo Buscioni of Food Micro Team, a journey in which the main organoleptic changes of microbiological origin, and their characteristics throughout a blind tasting of wines conveniently modified will be analyzed; and, on April, 7th, wine consultant Dominic Wurth will conduct “Riesling puro - Stili di vinificazione e impatto climatico” - “Pure Riesling – Styles of vinification and climate impact”, a path of tasting between Germany and Italy comparing different expressions of this vineyard, from dry versions to softer and more structured ones exploring the main vinification techniques, and the fundamental role that climate changes play in the evolution of Riesling. Among the new elements, the possibility for visitors to directly buy the labels in tasting, and the participation of ScuolaLibera, association of promotion of Steinerian pedagogy: Fabio Chilese, chef in school restoration, and not only, with volunteers of school institution of Lonigo, will propose hot dishes prepared with organic and biodynamic raw materials in a culinary experience valorizing the respect towards nature, and the quality of ingredients. “Being producers of natural wine is not only a job, but also a mission. We are firmly convinced that increasingly more attention is needed for this Earth which was entrusted to us – underlines Angiolino Maule, president VinNatur – as natural wine producers, in our work, we seek to respect the surrounding environment, but the most important commitment remains surely that to educate future generations, who are aware to be only hosts of passage who have to seek to preserve available resources for who will come next, Coinvolgere ScuolaLibera seemed to us the most concrete and immediate way to do that”. Next to gastronomic proposals of food artisans of different Italian regions, from Rete Ostricoltori Italiani alle Birre della Terra. The earnings of the exposition will support research projects of VinNatur Association, and the organization of seminars dedicated to the education of members, and part of the earnings will be devolved to Onlus Progetto Alépé for the medical and social assistants of the inhabitants of Alépé, in Ivory Coast. But, there will also be space to relax with a glass of wine, good food and live music.

Coming directly to Verona – and, at only 300 meters from Vinitaly - “Dwl-Drink With Love” reunites Italian artisan producers and not at Musical Box (April, 6th-8th, reserved to media, horeca, and operators) to celebrate wine culture, make questions, and listen to stories with a glass of wine in the hand, and a bite of good food (the gastronomic rest stop will be curated by two signs recognized by popular and Italian traditional cuisine. In Casalura in Cirò Marina in Calabria, and Masseria Barbera in Minervino Murge in Puglia) with the musical selection by Andrea Margiotta in the informal atmosphere of a celebrating “demolishing the barriers typical of trade meetings”, and allows operators to make business “connecting in an easier way, and building or renewing human and professional relationships in a more open and direct way”. An occasion to discover the wines of 17 companies - from Foradori to Guido e Igiea Zampaglione, from Arteteke to Cerminara, from Francesco Cirelli to Fratelli Rosso, from Roberto Garbarino to Valfaccenda, from La Calcinara to Stefano Zoli, from La Collina del Tesoro to Le Formiche, from Matter to Monti della Moma, from Steiger - Kalena to Tenuta La Novella, but also to Kabaj from Slovenia, just to mention some of them – putting at the center the figure of artisan producer, raw material, and product identity. And, closer to the fair of Verona – at only 150 meters far – also “Vinari” (April, 7th - 8th) arises promoted by “Vi.Te - Vignaioli e Territori” Association reuniting natural wine producers from all over Italy, and who decided to leave Vinitaly to make 62 wineries meet - from Radikon to Musella, from Fattoria La Maliosa to Fattoria San Lorenzo, from Tenute Dettori to Bressan Mastri Vinai, from Buondonno to Keber Edi and Kristian, among others – with experts of the restoration and sector operators (to which the event is reserved) always in Verona, but in 4-star Garden Crown Plaza Hotel.

