From promotion to wine tourism, “Wine Package” is promoted by the sector. With some distinction

Eight key points (better alignment between production and supply, greater climate resilience, simplified and harmonized labeling, wine tourism, wording for “NoLo” wines, export flexibility, flavored wines) outline the anticipated “Wine Package” following the provisional agreement reached between the Council and the European Parliament, which now awaits formal approval, as reported yesterday by WineNews. These measures aim “to address a series of challenges, including ongoing demographic changes, new consumption patterns, climate challenges, and market uncertainties,” and which have generated a positive sentiment within the sector, especially on the topic of promotion, which has gained unanimous support, even though opinions diverge on some points. These include EU subsidies for uprooting (a measure which responds to France difficulties, ed), the removal of the 2045 deadline for the planting authorization system, and wording for “NoLo” wines. Overall, the wine industry welcomes the EU decisions.

The European Committee of Wine Companies (Ceev) welcomes the provisional political agreement reached yesterday by the European Parliament and the Council on the European Commission proposal for a Wine Package. “This agreement - affirmed Marzia Varvaglione, president of Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins (Ceev) - shows that policymakers have listened to our concerns, and we thank them for their swift work. It is a solid regulatory package; measures on promotion, investment, and wine tourism, in particular, meet long-standing requests from operators to focus on market-oriented tools. However, we must recognize that EU law can’t solve all the challenges we face. The outcome of the trilogue confirms a balanced approach that avoids focusing exclusively on destructive, crisis-driven measures”. Ceev is pleased with the “additional flexibility introduced in managing planting authorizations, which will help wineries plan and adapt more effectively. At the same time, the sector regrets the removal of the 2045 deadline, which risks weakening long-term visibility and stability”. Member States will be able to increase EU co-financing for climate-related investments, both mitigation and adaptation, up to 80% of eligible costs. This strengthened support, according to Ceev, “is crucial for the sector as it accelerates the transition toward more resilient and sustainable production in the face of growing climate pressures”. For promotion programs, “the introduction of a three-year structure, combined with increased funding opportunities, represents a significant step toward strengthening the international competitiveness of EU wines”. Explicit support for wine tourism is also welcomed. Wine tourism activities are a cornerstone of local economic growth and a powerful tool for improving consumer relations”, while regarding labeling, “the Commission commitment to develop an EU-wide harmonized symbol to identify QR codes will also provide the legal certainty long lacking in the sector. Furthermore, aligning the legal framework for flavored wine products with that of wine is seen as a positive and pragmatic adjustment, particularly facilitating the use of new “No-Low” wine types in production. But, “despite these important progresses, Ceev remains concerned about two aspects of the final agreement. The organization reiterates its strong opposition to use EU funds for uprooting, even with the included restriction. Ceev also deplores the approach taken on partially dealcoholized wines, particularly the creation of an undesirable legal loophole for products with an alcohol content above 6% vol., which risks undermining legal clarity and market consistency”. Ignacio Sánchez Recarte, Ceev secretary general, urged to “move quickly toward formal adoption of the package”, affirming that “for partially dealcoholized wines, the term “reduced alcohol wine” will be used, which is not our preferred choice”, although, conversely, “harmonizing the use of the term “0.0%” is very welcome”.

The Italian Wine Union (Uiv) talks about “a new balanced Wine Package, reflecting the attention of institutions to the sector, despite some sore points”, summarizing the results of the trilogue negotiations (Commission, Council, and European Parliament) on the Wine Package approved yesterday in Brussels and now awaiting formal adoption by the European Parliament and Council. According to Uiv, “the plan defining the new rules for European wine meets the association request not to focus only on crisis measures but also to leverage investments for companies which want to remain on the market”. But, while awaiting the full text for details, Uiv expresses satisfaction with the strengthening of the OCM Promotion measure for third countries (larger budget, longer promotion duration in individual markets, and flexibility in implementing programs and actions by operators), which is essential for companies seeking to seize the challenges and opportunities of structural changes in international consumption patterns. The strengthening of financial instruments - also included in the OCM investment measure - aimed at climate change adaptation and wine tourism. However, some concerns remain: on crisis measures, Uiv continues to believe that uprooting, as a measure eligible for national programs, is not the solution to the sector problems, while some flexibility introduced by the Commission on the duration of replanting could provide relief for businesses facing market uncertainty. There are doubts about the new definitions of dealcoholized wines, which meet expectations only for 0% wines, while for partially dealcoholized wines, the term “reduced-alcohol” (instead of low-alcohol) may not align with consumer preferences. Uiv secretary general Paolo Castelletti stated that “the structural difficulties the sector is experiencing can’t be addressed solely by amending the EU regulatory framework, a thorough analysis of the critical issues and the definition of a national-level-sector strategy are essential”.

Federvini also expresses a positive opinion on the so-called “Wine Package” calling it “a result which introduces a set of measures capable of offering greater regulatory clarity, administrative simplification, and programmatic solidity to businesses in the supply chain”. Federvini director Gabriele Castelli, stated that “we welcome the agreement reached in the trilogue with satisfaction, as it recognizes the strategic value of our sector and introduces measures that concretely respond to the needs of businesses. The simplifications regarding wine and vermouth labeling, combined with greater continuity guaranteed for promotion programs, represent concrete steps toward a more modern regulatory framework aligned with market evolution. It is a signal that European institutions are listening and a result that will allow wine companies to operate with greater transparency, stability, and competitiveness”.

Federvini highlighted that a key element of the agreement regards the simplification of access to funds and the management of OCM measures which will enable companies to plan more consistently and fully leverage available resources. The strengthening of the measure dedicated to promotion in third countries is equally significant: the possibility of extending program duration up to nine years ensures project stability, operational continuity, and stronger relationships built by companies in international markets. On digital labeling, the Commission commitment to introduce a harmonized symbol for accessing content via Qr code, always according to Federvini, represents a decisive step toward uniform and transparent application of the regulations, providing the legal certainty long awaited by the sector. Positive feedback also on the recognition of the strategic role of wine tourism, valued as a tool for territorial development and strengthening consumer relationships. “Although some aspects will require careful monitoring during implementation, the agreement reached in the trilogue outlines an overall balanced framework suitable for guiding the sector toward a more competitive, innovative, and sustainable model”, Federvini concluded.

According to Confagricoltura, “the provisional agreement reached yesterday between the European Parliament and the Council contains positive elements for the sector, particularly regarding promotion and fund flexibility. The commitment to simplify access to EU funds is positive, considering that the primary goal is to optimize the use of resources allocated to the sector avoiding the risk of losing them at the end of the fiscal year”. According to Palazzo della Valle, it is essential to “support producers in responding dynamically to market needs by facilitating financing for investments and multi-year structural projects”. “The amendment concerning the measure for promoting European wine in third countries is also positive. In particular, extending the duration of projects in a given market to nine years will allow consolidation of promotional activities already underway, fostering stronger and longer-lasting relationships with consumers in those markets. Increasing the co-financing rate from 50% to 60% is another positive aspect, although the potential benefit is partly offset by the fact that overall resources remain unchanged”.

Among the first reactions yesterday, there was that of Legacoop Agroalimentare which expressed its satisfaction. According to president Cristian Maretti, “this is an awaited and important result that comes after a long process of dialogue and listening, launched back in September 2024 with the establishment of the High-Level Group on the wine sector. The European Commission has understood the complexity of the moment and the urgency of the sector requests, implementing an inclusive approach that today leads to a concrete first milestone”. The work leading to today agreement, recalls Legacoop Agroalimentare, began with the creation of the High-Level Group, established to address a complex phase for the sector characterized by market tensions, changes in consumption, cost pressures, and growing economic uncertainty. The organization stated that, in the absence of an official final text, it will not comment on individual measures approved. But, “while aware that any regulatory framework can always be improved, we believe that the “Wine Package” includes numerous tools potentially capable of providing real support to producers strengthening their ability to face market challenges and adapt to new scenarios”. Among the important aspects of the agreement, although the official text is not yet available, the association lists that the “Wine Package” aims to introduce a series of tools to prevent market imbalances through mechanisms such as voluntary vineyard uprooting and distillation in case Member States decide to use them; improve flexibility in replanting and planting authorizations, harmonize labeling, including for dealcoholized and partially dealcoholized wines; foster promotion in third countries; and support rural economy and wine tourism as a lever for territorial development and diversification of economic opportunities in the sector”. For Legacoop Agroalimentare, a key issue remains “ensuring that these innovative measures, expected to come into force in 2026, do not have only short-term effectiveness. The indications emerging from the Commission proposal on the CAP post-2027, which suggest a possible deep revision of the intervention architecture, raise serious concerns”. According to Maretti, “if the wine CMO and a dedicated budget were to disappear, all the work built over these years would risk being wasted. The wine sector and the cooperative system need structural, stable tools and a long-term vision, not temporary solutions”.

The green light for “Pacchetto dell’Ocm Vino” - the “Package of CMO Wine” also responds to many of Coldiretti requests for simplification and transparency in labeling at a delicate time for the sector in terms of international trade with tariff issues and domestic consumption challenges. Among the measures, it was important to avoid imposing a five-year restriction on vineyard restructuring funding for those who had received funds for permanent uprooting, as expressly requested by the agricultural organization. Ensuring greater transparency in labeling for dealcoholized wines was positive as well, particularly regarding the use of the terms “alcohol-free” and “reduced alcohol” avoiding solutions that would confuse consumers. The provision for authorizations with longer duration and fewer penalties is also significant, as well as crisis measures that will be easier to activate and finance, along with those supporting businesses in combating severe infestations, tackling climate change, and pursuing greater sustainability. To support the sector, as Coldiretti has repeatedly called for, faced with tariffs imposed by the U.S., the forecast of promotional campaigns in third countries co-financed up to 60% by the European Union, integrable with national funds, with programs renewable for up to nine years is positive, with the hope that the measure can be further strengthened. The agreement also reinforces support for wine tourism and promotional initiatives, which are important for sustaining a phenomenon that brought over 8 million Italians to vineyards only this summer, according to Coldiretti/Ixe’ survey. Coldiretti recalls that the Italian wine sector represents one of the pillars of the national agri-food economy, with total revenues reaching 14.5 billion euros. This heritage is managed by 241,000 wine-growing businesses, spread across 681,000 hectares, with Veneto, Sicily, and Puglia leading in terms of area. 78% of the surface - corresponding to 532,000 hectares - is dedicated to GI wines (65% PDO and 14% PGI), in addition to unparalleled biodiversity worldwide thanks to 570 native grape varieties.

“The agreement reached last night in the trilogue between Parliament, Council, and Commission on the Wine Package represents an important sign of support for a sector facing one of the deepest crises in its history. As already emphasized by Copa-Cogeca, our European representative organization, we welcome the speed with which EU institutions have reacted. However, it is very disappointing that some key elements, which could have made the text stronger and more effective, were excluded. The agreement reached yesterday therefore risks providing only partial tools to restore competitiveness to the sector”, commented Luca Rigotti, president of Confcooperative Wine Sector and Chair of Copa-Cogeca Wine Group.

“There is no doubt that some of the approved measures, such as progress in co-financing for climate change adaptation, combating flavescence dorée, and investments in wine tourism, represent concrete steps in the right direction”. Rigotti also welcomed the new nomination “reduced alcohol content” for dealcoholized wines, calling it “a positive development for producers and consumers”, while expressing hope “that a solution will soon be found for naturally low-alcohol wines, for which we are seeing strong market interest”.

“We can’t, however, hide - continues Rigotti - our deep concern about the exclusion of fundamental tools for the effectiveness of the package, including the possibility of carrying over unspent funds to the following year and the failure to extend the higher co-financing rates granted to SMEs to cooperatives. These omissions will limit the potential of a package that, while positive, could have been much more impactful”.

“Our hope - concluded the Wine Sector president - is that the introduced innovations remain valid beyond the current CAP and that the excluded measures, carry over, elimination of promotional activity extensions, and access for cooperatives to higher co-financing rates, can be integrated into future regulatory revisions, thus providing truly adequate support to European vine growers within a CMO that must maintain its specificity and an appropriate budget”.

