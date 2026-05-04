Maia Wine, Veneto sparkling wine brand (and not only) is now 100% owned by Cielo e Terra

Another ownership change in the wine world: the sparkling wine brand Maia Wine becomes 100% owned by Cielo e Terra, headed by Pierpaolo Cielo (and under the guidance of the cooperative group Collis Veneto Wine Group), following the sale of his 50% stake by Veronese entrepreneur Angelo Lella. “The operation represents the natural evolution of a journey which began in 2021, when the group entered the company with a 50% stake - explains a note - supporting the brand development through to its current consolidation. Founded in 2020, Maia Wine has quickly established itself as one of the most distinctive projects in the contemporary Italian sparkling wine landscape”.

Arisen in premium horeca contexts and international events, the brand has progressively evolved its model, achieving today a structured presence in major Italian retail chains across the entire country and in key international markets. “A path which marks the transition from a project to a fully distributed and recognized brand, built on value. A pioneer of the soft luxury segment, Maia Wine,” the official statement continues, “has developed a model which combines product, design, and experience, helping to redefine the positioning of Italian sparkling wines. From 2020 to today, Maia Wine has maintained a constant presence in major international settings, participating for several consecutive editions in both the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival. The brand has also developed collaborations with global players, from automotive to fashion, strengthening its presence at major glamour events and international venues, including several editions of the Longines Fei Jumping World Cup in Verona. Further reinforcing this journey are important recognitions: in 2022, Maia Wine won the award at Vinitaly for best packaging with a limited edition created for Signorvino”. Maia Wine success has been “built on the synergy between brand vision and the positioning work developed by Angelo Lella, combined with Cielo e Terra industrial know-how. A balance strengthened by the commercial drive headed by Pierpaolo Cielo and the sales direction of Marco Vicentini, which today delivers to the market a brand widely distributed across Italy and characterized by strong brand value”.

“We worked on a clear idea: to bring Metodo Italiano to a positioning that, until then, had been the quality of Champagne, building brand value rather than chasing volume. Maia Wine arose from this vision and in just a few years has helped redefine the role of Italian bubbles, demonstrating that the Charmat Method can also express a premium, contemporary, and international language. Today we leave behind a structured, distributed brand with a clear direction”, underlines Angelo Lella, who is already looking to the future with a project set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. “In the coming months we will continue collaborations with major players in the wine world and, at the Cannes Film Festival, we will present a new Metodo Classico label. The objective remains the same: to keep working on building brand value rather than chasing volumes”.

“It was a path that, in some way, we had anticipated for some time - Pierpaolo Cielo explains to WineNews - now we are aiming to relaunch the Maia Wine brand in the channel where we are most specialized, namely large-scale retail. But not only that: for Maia Wine we will also revise the assortment, linking it even more closely to our territory, and it will also be the flagship brand of our new headquarters, Villa La Favorita (a splendid Palladian villa in Monticello di Fara, in the province of Vicenza, ed), whose renovation is being completed and which will be ready by the end of the year. It will also become a new center for wine tourism and incoming activities, with Maia Wine at its core. We want to shift the concept somewhat, because while exclusivity helped us position the brand correctly in the past, exclusivity is now becoming an increasingly important value in the wine world. Indeed, at Vinitaly 2026 our motto was “less exclusivity, more inclusivity”. A first step will be Maia Wine partnership with the Burlesque Festival (Vicenza, May 16th - 18th, ed), which features participants from all over the world, precisely under the banner of inclusivity”.

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