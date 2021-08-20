IT
Tuesday 24th of August 2021
Italian Weekly WineNews – Issue 538
20 August 2021, 16:21
538
4.250 Enonauti
August 16th - 20th 2021
News
Franciacorta, icon of Italian sparkling wine, is the one to start the harvest
16 August 2021
SMS
France-USA, Italy-USA, France-UK and Italy-Germany: the most precious wine routes
16 August 2021
Report
Valpolicella in a documentary film: “Famiglie Storiche - A tale about Amarone”
18 August 2021
First Page
Between Tuscany and Piedmont (Langhe): the wines to invest in today according to “Wine Lister”
17 August 2021
Focus
Cantina Valpolicella Negrar, at the top of Italian cooperation according to “Weinwirtschaft”
19 August 2021
Wine & Food
The first Spanish lands on La Place de Bordeaux: Telmo Rodriguez. And many Italians
14 August 2021
For the Record
Mezzacorona, Pasqua, Sordo, Masso Antico and more: the Italian gold medals at “Usa Wine Ratings”
13 August 2021