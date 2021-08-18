Valpolicella in a documentary film: “Famiglie Storiche - A tale about Amarone”

More and more often, wine territories and their protagonists, producers, as well as wine tastings and visits to wineries in order to welcome wine lovers from all over the world, choose the language of cinema to tell their story. This was recently done, for example, by the Langhe, Roero and Monferrato Unesco heritage with “Vite”, by director Tiziano Gaia. And now the Famiglie Storiche, the association that brings together 13 of the most important names in Valpolicella and Amarone, namely Allegrini, Begali, Brigaldara, Guerrieri Rizzardi, Masi, Musella, Speri, Tedeschi, Tenuta Sant’Antonio, Tommasi, Torre d’Orti, Venturini and Zenato, are ready to do so. A group of producers and companies, all family-run (and owners of the Antica Bottega del Vino, directed by Luca Nicolis, one of the “temples” of good drinking at a worldwide level), which have contributed in a decisive way to make Valpolicella one of the most prestigious territories of Italy and Amarone one of the most successful wines in the world (they altogether control 800 hectares of vineyards for the production of Amarone, they sell 2.3 million bottles, 15% of the sales of the great red wine from Veneto, for a total turnover of 81 million euros, 23% of the total sales of Amarone, 70% of which is exported). The documentary film, called “Famiglie Storiche - A Tale about Amarone”, was filmed by the young director Michael Gasparini in the first phase of the pandemic, to recount the "human" strength of this association, now led by Alberto Zenato, who wanted a choral project supported by a strong desire to tell their stories and share their passion for their work and their territory. The presentation will take place on September 9, in Verona (Cinema Teatro Rivoli, Piazza Bra 10) and then will be visible on the main communication channels of all the Families.

