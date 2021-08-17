Between Tuscany and Piedmont (Langhe): the wines to invest in today according to “Wine Lister”

Between a first part of the year characterized by lockdowns and restrictions which forced wine lovers to drink and bottles of their hearts at home, and a restarting summer in which they went back to toasting in company, many will probably be thinking about replenishing their cellar’s stocks. And if among wine shops, a more and more qualified mass merchandisers and e-commerce which is growing impetuously, the channels and the tools to do it are not lacking, the doubt may come on what to buy, in front of an almost endless choice. A help, in this sense, can come from one of the many Italian and international rankings related to wine. Such as the one of the “Must Buys” of the UK portal “Wine Lister” (acquired in 2020 by Groupe Figaro, publisher of one of the most important French newspapers, “Le Figaro”, and of one of the most successful French websites dedicated to wine, “Figaro Vin”), which through its algorithm takes into consideration the quality and the value of wine within its vintage and its appellation, as well as the latest information about the sector by the main actors of the global trade of fine wines.

In a list periodically updated, at the top of the list, at 100 points according to the “Wine Lister Score” (which takes into account the judgments of critics and magazines such as Jancis Robinson, Vinous, Bettane+Desseauve and Jeannie Cho Lee, and the aging potential of the wines) are a rare gem of French wine, such as Domaine Armand Rousseau Gevrey-Chambertin Premier Cru Clos Saint-Jacques 1964, and a classic of Italian wine such as Castello dei Rampolla’s Alceo 2013, Igt Toscana that originates in Chianti Classico, in Panzano in Chianti. As is the second Italian wine on the list, moreover, Fontodi’s 2015 Flaccianello della Pieve, at 99 points, along with California-based Dominus Estate’s 2013 Dominus, a sacred monster like Domaine de la Romanée-Conti’s 1966 La Tache, and again Domaine Jean-Louis Chave’s 2015 Ermitage Blanc, and another Californian like Bryant Family Vineyard’s 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, following, limiting the selection to Italian wines only, with 98 points there are gems such as Antinori’s Tignanello, with the 2015 and 2016 vintages, but also Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Cascina Francia 2016, as well as Castello dei Rampolla’s Sammarco 2016, San Giunsto a Rentennano’s Percarlo 2013 and 2015, Tenuta Masseto 2007 from Frescobaldi group, and also Castello di Ama’s Apparita 2013, Isole e Olena’s Cabernet Sauvignon Collezione de Marchi 2010 and Vietti’s Barolo Rocche di Castiglione 2014.

There are also many Italian wines with 97 points which, at this moment, are worth buying, according to “Wine Lister”. Such as Vignà Serè 2004 and Amarone della Valpolicella 2008 by Romano dal Forno, Barolo Cerequio 1999, 2006 and 2007 and Barolo Sarmassa 2007 by Roberto Voerzio, Sangiovese 2009 by Case Basse of Gianfranco Soldera, Barolo Ciabot Mentin 2007 by Domenico Clerico, Barolo Cannubi Boschis 2013 by Luciano Sandrone, Terra di Lavoro 2001, 2004, 2007 and 2019 by Galardi, as well as Barbaresco Sorì Tildìn 2004, Barbaresco Sorì San Lorenzo 2014, Barolo Sperss 2006 and Langhe Conteisa 2008 by Gaja, Masseto 2010 and 2015, Cepparello 2016 by Isole and Olena, Barolo 2004 by Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo Rocche del Falletto Riserva 2005 by Bruno Giacosa, Siepi 2018 by Castello di Fonterutoli of Marchesi Mazzei, Barolo Brunate 2004 by Giuseppe Rinaldi, Montevertine’s 2015 Le Pergole Torte, Elio Grasso’s 2008 Barolo Gavarini Chiniera, Giuseppe Mascarello e Figlio’s 2007 Barolo Monprivato, Le Macchiole’s 2010 Scrio, Roagna’s 2013 Barbaresco Pajè Vecchie Viti and La Cerbaiona’s 2017 Brunello di Montalcino.

A path that twists and turns, therefore, as always, between the nobility of the Langhe, the most important territory of Piedmont, passing through the classicism of Tuscany, especially with Supertuscan, and a touch of Veneto and Valpolicella, confirming the classic regional triptych of Italian wine of greater value and value.

