Cantina Valpolicella Negrar, at the top of Italian cooperation according to “Weinwirtschaft”

Cantina Valpolicella Negrar, a historical cooperative reality from Verona, is, for the fourth time, at the top, Cantina Tollo, one of the reference points of Abruzzo’s wine, is the first among cooperatives of Central Italy, La Guardiense, a symbol of Sannio, historical territory of Italian viticulture, is at the top in the South: here are the best of the best of Italian wine cooperation according to the authoritative German wine magazine “Weinwirtschaft”, which, since 2010, dedicates a ranking to a sector, that of Italian wine cooperation, which develops a turnover of 6.8 billion euros, 47% of the total, weighs 62% on exports and 35% of the domestic one.

On the podium of the top 20 there are also Cantine di Verona, born from the merger between Cantina Valpantena and Cantina di Custoza, and Cantina Terre del Barolo, which was in the first position a year ago. In Central Italy, MarcheDoc (Colonnara) is in second place, with Vignaioli del Morellino di Scansano, a reference point for the Morellino di Scansano area (170 members and 700 hectares, with a turnover of about 13 million euros), in third position. In the South, instead, to complete the podium there are the Sardinian winery Santadi, a colossus for the economy of the Island of Nuraghi, with almost 1,800,000 bottles and more than 600 hectares of vineyards, and Cva Canicattì.

In the “Weinwirtschaft” ranking, cooperatives in Alto Adige are a story unto themselves, with Cantina di Terlano, a pioneer winery in the production of white wines for long aging, at the top, followed by Andrian and Tramin, with just one new entry, at position number 4: San Michele Appiano, a cooperative reality of reference for the whole Italian viticulture, led by winemaker Hans Terzer. Going back to the general ranking, behind Cantina Pertinace, Cantina Aldeno, Vinchio-Vaglio Serra, Cantina Tollo and Marchedoc (Colonnara), there is Cavit, a cooperative winery from Trentino formed by 5.250 vine-growers for 6.350 hectares of vineyards, for a budget of 210 million euros in 2020, at the 9th position. Two steps lower, at no. 11, after La Guardiense, a new entry as the Venetian Val d’Oca, the commercial division of Cantine Produttori di Valdobbiadene, one of the reference realities of the Prosecco Universe, among the production leaders of both Docg and Doc, with almost 600 vine-growing members who cultivate 960 hectares of vineyards.

And again, Cantina Colli del Soligo, Vignaioli del Morellino di Scansano, Cantina Santadi, Cantina Clavesana, Cva Canicattì, Cantina di Dolianova, Cantine Vitevis, Cantine Leonardo da Vinci, a small Tuscan wine giant with 750 hectares of vineyards for a total production of 4, 5 million bottles, ranging from all the most relevant appellations, starting from Brunello di Montalcino, with Cantina di Montalcino, which since 2012 is under the direction of Caviro Group, Cantina di Monteforte and Cantina Vivallis.

Copyright © 2000/2021