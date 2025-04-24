IT
Sunday 27th of April 2025
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 730
24 April 2025, 17:01
Issue:
730
Print run:
3698 Enonauti
Period:
April 21st - 25th 2025
In this issue
News
Italian wine exports sprint started 2025, driven by the USA, before tariffs
18 April 2025
SMS
From 3D tastings to pilates, passing through painting in the vineyard, enotourism grows in Italy
15 April 2025
Report
Chianti meets its “lovers” with “Chianti Lovers Week” widespread all over Tuscany
17 April 2025
First Page
Focus
Pope Francis to Italian wine: “to make a quality product, you have to respect the Creation”
22 April 2025
Wine & Food
Organic, veg, low alcohol and with a “save oceans” closure: is this contemporary wine?
19 April 2025
For the Record
The reaction to vine growers to climate change can “produce better wines”: the tops of Bigot index
16 April 2025