From 3D tastings to pilates, passing through painting in the vineyard, enotourism grows in Italy

From 3D tastings with glasses to visit the vineyards while tasting wine, to pilates, and painting between vine rows, up to astro-tasting, the phenomenon of enotourism grows with an expected increase of presences of 10% compared to last year: an analysis by Coldiretti and Terranostra affirms that. Push for innovation coming from wine companies mainly leads the phenomenon, which are capable of intercept the demand towards an increasingly more experiential type of tourism coming from Italians and foreign people: to the traditional tastings, activities ranging from art to sport, up to wellness added.

There is who, such as in Tuscany, collocated artist easels in the middle of the vineyards of Chianti to offer an increasingly more complete experience to tourists and art enthusiasts. Aided by a painter-teacher, participants learn and sharpen sketching and painting techniques by sipping a glass of wine of the winery. In Puglia, in the province of Lecce, real tastings with virtual tours of the winery, and of the vineyard with 3D glasses, but one can also practice pilates, or yoga among vine rows, and observe starts and constellations by sipping a glass of red wine with astro-tasting. In Piedmont, in the province of Cuneo, those people going to winery are given a basket with all the occurring elements to make a happy hour with a walking in middle of the vineyards with the permission to taste also the grapes directly from the vine shoot when it is mature.

“Only wine producers can explain with authenticity the naturalness of their product: they know each phase, from the vineyard to the bottle, and they conserve their history, territory, and passion – underlines president Terranostra, Dominga Cotarella - this direct bond becomes an added value for consumers who are increasingly more attentive to sustainability and transparency. In this context, enotourism is becoming a powerful development driving force for internal areas favoring local economy, cultural valorization, and promotion of virtuous agricultural practices”.

An important signal comes also by the new Eu Plan for wine, recalls Coldiretti, which was presented by the European Commission recognizing enotourism as a key element to diversify and strengthen European wine sector contributing to the economic development of rural regions, and replying to new market trends.

