The reaction to vine growers to climate change can “produce better wines”: the tops of Bigot index

“The credit is for the commitment of people. The correct management allows not only to cope with the climate change, and its consequences, but also to produce better wines compared to those that one could have obtained without these extreme challenges. This is the demonstration of how entrepreneurs and workers of wine sector can also react to the most difficult situations: thanks to a precise method, they identify problems, solve them, and find solutions which are often more effective than the traditional ones. When this path continues with coherence, it becomes a new way of working”. Giovanni Bigot, founder and leader of Perleuve society, and inventor of Bigot Index, states that, which, through 9 evaluated indicators (production, leaf surface, ratio between leafs and production, health status of grapes, type of grapes bunch, water stress, vigor, biodiversity, and microorganism, and vineyard age) classifies the best vineyards for its qualitative potential. This year, considered to be among the most difficult years from a climate point of view, vineyards which obtained the highest qualitative peaks are 94 (higher than those of a year ago) in a list made after having analyzed more than 4,000 plots of land (in front of 1,400 of last year) in different regions of Italy beyond Slovenia, Cyprus, Greece, and Macedonia.

Despite climate difficulties met both in Northern and Southern Italy, this year, the highest number in vineyards with Bigot Index over 90 points compared to preceding harvests was reached demonstrating how vine growers from different regions of Italy (and of Mediterranean area) managed to implement adaptation strategies, and reach a surprising qualitative potential. In Northern Italy, a rainy vegetative season put in difficulty many companies, “who was able to reach, obtained high level grapes”, explained a note specifying how “many Nebbiolo in Langhe, Pinot Nero for sparkling wine basis in Oltrepò Pavese, and Cabernet Franc/Sauvignon in Veneto, overcame 90 points, as well as different vineyards of Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Nero, and Ribolla among Slovenian and Italian Collio. Extraordinary results also for Syrah and Sangiovese in Tuscany, Mandrolisai and Vermentino in Northern Sardinia, up to the levels of Mount Etna, and to the vineyards of Grillo, Catarratto, and Carricante in Sicily”.

Two Venetian realities stand out: Loredan Gasparini, with its Cabernet Franc vineyard, in Venegazzù, wins the highest score of the year (94), while Ripa della Volta receives a special award for the highest percentage surface on the total of company surface of vineyards with Bigot Index over 90 points.

Focus – Bigot Index: the main awarded vineyards

Loredan Gasparini Cabernet franc Venegazzù - 94

Loredan Gasparini Cabernet sauvignon selezione massale - 93

Az Agr Adami Col Credas - 93

Ripa della Volta Vigna Palazzo - 93

Ripa della Volta Corvinone Banchine Vigna Palazzo - 93

Subida di Monte Friulano Vigna sotto cantina - 93

Marjan Simčič Chardonnay Jordano - 93

Ripa della Volta Corvina banchine Vigna Palazzo - 92

Ferlat Cabernet Cantina - 92

Loredan Gasparini Merlot della Ida - 92

Mazzaporro Viogner Vigna Genovese - 92

Sgubin Ferruccio Sauvignon Petruss - 92

Verstovšek Estate Blaufränkisch Cerenje - 92

Ripa della Volta Corvinone Campi Piani - 92

Loredan Gasparini Cabernet franc “alto” Venegazzù - 92

Ripa della Volta Corvina Palazzo Alta - 92

Cusumano Ficuzza Chardonnay Vigna Ventaglio Ficuzza - 92

Albiana Chardonnay Zameje - 92

Kyperounda Winery Chardonnay Hartzi - 92

Monsupello Pinot nero Alto - 92

Tikves Vranec Babuna - 92

Ferlat Verduzzo della Tesa - 92

Marjan Simčič Sauvignon blanc Jordano - 92

La Castellada Sauvignon Vecchio vigneto - 92

Marjan Simčič Sauvignon vert Ronc Zegla - 92

Kyperounda Winery Cabernet sauvignon Hartzi - 92

TIikves - Veles Plavec Veles - 92

Loredan Gasparini Merlot sopra villa - 91

Kyperounda Winery Xynisteri Vikla - 91

Kyperounda Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Vicla - 91

Marjan Simčič Ribolla vecchio vigneto Medana Jama - 91

Albiana Sauvignon Pšak - 91

Tenuta Campo al Mare Merlot La Terrazza - 91

Blasi Mauro Shiraz Villa Pace - 91

Loredan Gasparini Cabernet sauvignon sopra villa - 91

Marjan Simčič Chardonnay Medana Jama - 91

Verstovšek Estate Blaufränkisch - Marof Pri Kleti - 91

Sgubin Ferruccio Friulano Petruss - 91

Le Vigne di Zamò Chardonnay Querciabella - 91

Guerra Dario Tocai friulano Corte - 91

Tikves - Barovo Syrah Dabjata Barovo - 91

Ripa della Volta Corvinone media collina Vigna Palazzo - 91

Ripa della Volta Corvina media collina Vigna Palazzo - 90

Cusumano Ficuzza Vigna Ficuzza est - 90

Tikves - Barovo Sauvignon Blanc Djonovec Barovo - 90

Radikon Chardonnay Ceno - 90

Loredan Gasparini Malbech sopra Villa - 90

Siddura Vermentino SQ12 -90

Marjan Simčič Pinot Nero Medana Jama - 90

Tikves - Manastirec Vranec Manastirec - 90

Marjan Simčič Chardonnay Trobno - 90

Siddura Vermentino SQ11 - 90

La Sclusa Schioppettino Casa - 90

Loredan Gasparini Cabernet franc dietro Villa - 90

Cusumano Ficuzza Chardonnay Ficuzza est - 90

Ferdinand Merlot Pročno - 90

Tenuta del Cabreo Sangiovese Becherale - 90

Argyriou Winery Cabernet sauvignon Brallos - 90

Loredan Gasparini Malbech guyot sopra Villa - 90

Tikves - Veles Vranec Babuna - 90

Kyperounda Winery Xynistery Kaminia - 90

Le Vigne di Zamò Pinot Bianco Leon Alto - 90

Korenika & Moškon Merlot Kortinca - 90

Tikves - Veles Malvazija Babuna - 90

Marjan Simčič Cabernet Sauvignon Vajta - 90

Tikves - Barovo Traminer - Djonovec Barovo - 90

Ferdinand Malvasia Koisko - 90

Ripa della Volta Corvina Zovo - 90

Vigne a Porrona - Tenute Folonari Syrah Vigne a Porrona - 90

Mauro Veglio Castelletto vecchie seghesio - 90

Korenika & Moškon Merlot Breg - 90

Ripa della Volta Rondinella alta Vigna Palazzo - 90

Rainoldi Vigna Calvario - 90

Az. Agr. Adami Vigna Saccon - 90

Bentu Luna Cannonau Ortueri Murtatì - 90

Tenimenti Leone Cesanese Torre - 90

La Tosa Sauvignon Ca’ di terra - 90

Cusumano Alta Mora Nerello vecchie Guardiola - 90

Casa E. Mirafiore Nebbiolo Peggi - 90

Cusumano Alta Mora Nerello Guardiola - 90

Castello di Cigognola Pinot Nero La Croce - 90

Conterno Fantino Sori Ginestra 82 - 90

Michele Satta Vigna i castagni - 90

Antico Broilo Refosco Albana - 90

Tenimenti Leone Greco Casale - 90

Podere Guardia Grande Vermentino Podere Guardia Grande - 90

Fradiles Cannonau Santa Maria - 90

Tenimenti Leone Chardonnay Casale - 90

Zidarich Teran Casa Zidarich - 90

