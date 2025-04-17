Chianti meets its “lovers” with “Chianti Lovers Week” widespread all over Tuscany

A territory characterized by great numbers articulated into 2,200 producers, over 13,600 hectares, and 75 million bottles sold each year embracing that Tuscany with which it links in an indissoluble way thanks to the vineyards present in the hills of Florence, Siena, Arezzo, Pisa, Pistoia, and Prato. Chianti, the greatest and “pop” denomination of Tuscany, makes its presence feel with the strength of its name, and of one of the most known Tuscan reds in the world, but also with the many activities of promotions which were carried out both in consolidated and emerging markets, but also in the territory. And, this time, blowing on the wind of the news, exactly Chianti will look for its “lovers”: therefore, from May, 5th to 11th, Consorzio Vino Chianti launches edition No. 1 of “Chianti Lovers Week”, presented, today, by Innocenti Wines - Ristorante Enoteca, in Florence, and which will be a week of widespread events (40 overall) which will bring Chianti Docg among the streets, locals, places of culture and conviviality of Florence, and of all Tuscany. Wine enthusiasts won’t look for Chianti, but, for the first time, Chianti will go by them. An initiative proposed as a “new and dynamic way to narrate the identity of one of the most iconic Italian wines, immersive experiences, and contaminations with cinema, art, and music”, explained the Consortium which received the answer of over 40 realities among restaurants, wine shops, and wineries ready to celebrate Chianti in its special week. Next to the official meetings curated directly from the Consortium, a rich program of independent events comes up beside it which go through the entire region: from Impruneta to Empoli, from Pisa to Arezzo, from Siena to Montepulciano, Chianti will be protagonist in dinner-tasting, themed happy hours, trekking among vine rows, and visits to wineries organized by historical producers, and young realities. “With “Chianti Lovers Week”, we want to narrate our wine in a new way escaping from institutional contexts to meet people in the places of their daily life – explained Giovanni Busi, president of Consorzio Vino Chianti - sure, it is a celebration, but also an act of trust towards the vitality of our territory, towards a wine culture which can evolve without loosing roots. In this week, Chianti will be anywhere: close, accessible, shareable. Exactly how we like it”. If the events will be widespread all over Tuscany, Florence will embrace many. Among these, that of May, 6th when Chianti will be protagonist of “Shopping Night” at Rinascente, in collaboration with Savino del Bene Volley, for a special toast with the team returning from the Final Four of Champions League. On May, 8th event “Wine & Cinema Experience” in Nana Bianca will go on scene: an immersive masterclass among tastings and cinema cult scenes in which Chianti is protagonist. On May, 10th, the spotlights will be on the former Closter of Sant’Orsola with “Riscrivere la storia” - “Rewrite the history”: guided tours, live art, and tastings in an extraordinary place which exceptionally opens to the public. The Grand Finale will be on May, 11 at Manifattura Tabacchi with “Chianti Lovers Closing Party”: a celebration open to the public among free tastings, street food, music, and dance.

