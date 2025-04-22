Pope Francis to Italian wine: “to make a quality product, you have to respect the Creation”

“Dear brothers and sisters, good morning! I welcome you, I say hello to Monsignor Pompili, and to each of you. You are here in the occasion of the Conference that Vinitaly organized about the theme “L’economia di Francesco e il mondo del vino italiano” - “The economy of Francis, and the world of Italian wine”. Considering the number of involved companies, production quality, and working impact, yours is certainly a significant reality both in Italian and international wine scene, and, therefore, it is good that you find yourselves to reflect together about ethical aspects and moral responsibilities that all of this brings to, and that, in this, you deduce inspiration from the poor man of Assisi. The fundamental lines on which you decided to move – attention to the environment, work, and healthy consumption habits indicate a behavior focused on respect at various levels. And, the respect of your work is certainly fundamental: for a quality product, the application of industrial techniques and commercial logic is not sufficient; earth, vine, cultivation processes, fermentation, and seasoning require constancy, attention and patience”. These are the words by Pope Francis to the community of Italian wine world, entrepreneurs, institutions and communicators, received, on 2024, January, 22nd in a private hearing at the Apostolic Vaticane Palace, in Vatican city, in the day dedicated to “The economy of Francis, and the world of Italian wine” promoted by Verona Diocese, and by Veronafiere with Vinitaly, in Rome (and, where, there was also WineNews with director Alessandro Regoli, ed), which we will propose you again the day after the death of the Pope. “The Holy Scripture itself talks about these themes – underlined the Holy Father in his greeting – the Letter by James comes to mind which states: “See how the farmer waits for the precious fruit of the earth, being patient with it until it receives the early and the late rains.” (James 5,7). And, I mainly think about Jesus, who, in the last image which he leaves to his pupils talks about the Father how a farmer taking care of vine, pruning it and making that it brings to a good fruit (cf. John 15.1-6)”. “Respect, constancy and capacity of pruning to bring fruit: these are precious messages for the soul – continued the Pope – which are well learned by the rhythms of nature, vineyards, and working. It involves an infinity of competences, only partly transmittable in a technical, “school” way, often linked to the share of a practice knowledge of life, to a specific experience to be acquired on the field, in a more profitable way as much as you let yourself be involved by the human dimension of what one does”. “And, if respect and humanity are worth in the use of earth – underlined Pope Bergoglio – they are increasingly more decisive in working management, in the protection of people, and in product consumption, to make that capacity of “self-trascending” ripen breaking the isolated knowledge and the self-referentiality” which “makes any cure possible for others, and for the environment”, considering “the impact deriving from any action, and personal decision outside oneself” (encyclopedic letter Laudato si’, 208). Therefore, “the authentic cure of our life and relationships with nature is inseparable from fraternity, justice, and loyalty towards others” (yonder, 70)”. “Dear friends, wine, earth, farming ability, and entrepreneurial activity are gifts by God, but don’t forget that the Creator entrusted them to us, to our sensitiveness, and to our honesty, because we use them, as Scripture states, a real source of joy for “the earth of the man” (cf. Sal 104,15) – concluded the Pope - and of any man, not only of those who don’t have the possibility anymore. Therefore, thanks to choose to inspire your activity to sentiments of harmony, help to the weakest ones, and respect for the Creation following the example of Saint Francis of Assisi. In him, I bless you, and I wish you, in his style “peace and good”. Thanks”.

