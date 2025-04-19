Organic, veg, low alcohol and with a “save oceans” closure: is this contemporary wine?

The first stopper in the world produced using recycled plastic collected along the coasts of Asia and destined to end up in the oceans (Ocean Bound Plastic), with a solution that combines high technical performance with environmental protection, contributing concretely to the reduction of marine pollution, the “Nomacorc Ocean” is a candidate to be the new contemporary wine closure. The philosophy of which, according to Mack & Schühle Italy - among the big names in Italian wine with a 2024 turnover of more than 200 million euros - is encapsulated in the Grapur project, an organic, vegan and low-alcohol wine, with only 9% vol, no dealcolation processes and low calorie intake, which puts innovation at the center, responsibility and collaboration along the entire supply chain, from vineyard to cap conceived by Vinventions, to support a more conscious and environmentally friendly consumption and in response to the needs of a new generation of consumers, attentive to quality, but also to the environmental impact of their choices.

For these features Grapur won the “Red Dot Design Award”, one of the world’s largest and most important design prizes. At the heart of the project is, in fact, a sustainable supply chain that involves realities of excellence such as Vinventions, the world’s most comprehensive supplier of wine closure solutions, which contributed the “Nomacorc Ocean” stopper (used in a world premiere by the Sicilian label Donnafugata for Damarino Sicilia Bianco Doc, ed.). “Our commitment to sustainability”, explains Antonino La Placa, Vinventions Italy sales director, “leads us to be partners in innovative projects that care about the planet. Today we represent a reliable reference point for all wine producers who want to improve their performance, offer quality wines and minimize their impact on the environment, and our “Nomacorc Ocean” cap is concretely helping to give new life to plastic that would have ended up in the oceans”.

