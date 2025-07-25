IT
Sunday 27th of July 2025 - Last Update: 18:56
News
Newsletter
Italian Weekly WineNews
Home
›
Newsletter
›
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 743
25 July 2025, 17:00
Issue:
743
Print run:
3706 Enonauti
Period:
July 21st - 25th 2025
See newsletter
In this issue
News
Wine suffers also in wine shop: many declare dropping sales. Vinarius survey
21 July 2025
SMS
The 2025 harvest is right around the corner, but stocks and low consumption are a concern in Italy
21 July 2025
Report
South Africa, Portugal and Italy the best “hot spots” for wine tourism, according to “Titan Travel”
23 July 2025
First Page
The supply chain proposes an institutional campaign to defend wine. Lollobrigida: “at your side”
21 July 2025
Focus
Sustainability and corporate social responsibility: 30 Italian food B Corps, +166% in three years
22 July 2025
Wine & Food
The beauty of the Tuscan countryside is the center of “Stealing Beauty”, film that has turned 30
22 July 2025
For the Record
Jazz & Wine 2025 by Banfi, from Kenny Barron to Malika Ayane, from Nicola Piovani to Fabrizio Bosso
22 July 2025