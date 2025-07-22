Jazz & Wine 2025 by Banfi, from Kenny Barron to Malika Ayane, from Nicola Piovani to Fabrizio Bosso

“Note a margine” (“Footnotes”) is a sort of autobiographical narration, commissioned from Nicola Piovani by the Cannes Film Festival in 2003 under the title “Leçon concert”. It is a performance in which Piovani shares with the audience his experiences, memories, and emotions from over 40 years of career. Through memories and anecdotes, the master retraces some of the key encounters that shaped his artistic path, from Federico Fellini, fondly remembered for his quirks and directorial genius, to Taviani brothers, and to Vincenzo Cerami, and Roberto Benigni, with stories told with lightness and sincerity. These life experiences, spanning music, cinema, and theater, are narrated by Piovani and accompanied by the notes of his piano, alongside Marina Cesari on saxophone, Marco Loddo on double bass, and Vittorino Naso on percussion. Telling stories through music helps convey the essence of Piovani’s narrative, who emphasized: “I don’t remember a single moment in my life without music”. This is the show that will feature Oscar-winning maestro Nicola Piovani, one of the greatest musicians of all time and composer of soundtracks for cinematic masterpieces (such as “Vita è bella” - “Life is Beautiful” by Benigni, for which he won the Oscar) on July 25th at Jazz & Wine in Montalcino 2025. This is one of the longest-running festivals in the international music scene and the most historic and important “company festival” of Italian wine, signed by Banfi, a leading producer of Brunello, in collaboration with WineNews. In its edition No. 28, from July 22nd to 27th, the festival will host renowned artists such as Kenny Barron, Enrico Pieranunzi, Malika Ayane, Fabrizio Bosso, Javier Girotto, and Avishai Cohen.

Over nearly 30 years, “Jazz & Wine” has attracted many of the most famous international and Italian jazz artists to its stage, thanks to its original format that brings together the cultural institution Alexanderplatz of Rome and the patronage of Banfi (under the artistic direction of Eugenio Rubei, following the vision of the historic director Giampiero Rubei), by offering a wide range of jazz styles and occasional pop incursions: a winning blend that has made it one of the most beloved festivals, with a growing audience year after year. “And, through the universal language of wine and music, the idea is to deliver a message of culture, beauty, harmony, and peace” - underline Alessandro Regoli and Irene Chiari, founders of WineNews, who strongly advocated for Nicola Piovani’s presence on the “Jazz & Wine” stage - through a special evening of music, in a meaningful space/time for WineNews, with one of the greatest maestros in the world”.

The 2025 edition kicks off on July 22nd at the enchanting Castello Banfi with the Legend of Jazz Kenny Barron Trio, featuring one of the world’s greatest jazz pianists. Known for his lyrical and refined style, Barron has recorded over forty albums as a leader and received numerous awards, including 13 Grammy nominations and the title of Nea Jazz Master. For over a decade, he has led a tight-knit trio with Kiyoshi Kitagawa on double bass and Johnathan Blake on drums. On July 23rd, also at Castello Banfi, the stage will host the Enrico Pieranunzi Trio: on the stage, next to famous pianist, absolute excellence of Italian jazz, Francesco Petreni, a highly skilled drummer from Siena, and the phenomenal Danish double bassist Thomas Fonnesbaek, will go on the stage. Their long-standing collaboration has produced intense and captivating albums, making this trio one of the top European ensembles.

On July, 24th, the festival moves to the medieval walls of the Fortress of Montalcino, where the beloved singer-songwriter Malika Ayane will perform exclusively for Tuscany. With five participations at the Sanremo Festival and two “Mia Martini Critics’ Awards,” Ayane has released six albums and collaborated with artists like Andrea Bocelli, Cesare Cremonini, and Jazzanova. To celebrate her 15-year career, she returned live with “Malika Ayane a Teatro” 2024. On July 25th, the spotlight will be on Nicola Piovani Orchestra with “Note a margine”. The following day, July 26th, marks the return of Latin Mood, the group led by Javier Girotto and Fabrizio Bosso, with their new album “Desde cuando”. This concert will feature new compositions and classic tracks from previous albums Sol and Vamos, celebrating the rich and diverse language of Latin Jazz. Finally, on July 27th, the festival concludes with the Avishai Cohen Quartet, featuring one of the most original and acclaimed trumpeters in world contemporary jazz, known for his distinctive sound and artistic exploration. Cohen will share the stage with Jonathan Avishai on piano, Yoni Zelnik on double bass, and Ziv Ravitz on drums. His music continues to transcend traditional jazz boundaries, establishing him as one of the most innovative voices of his generation.

