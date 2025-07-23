South Africa, Portugal and Italy the best “hot spots” for wine tourism, according to “Titan Travel”

It was 1981, Giuni Russo sang “Un’estate al mare”, and wine tourism was a phenomenon still far from being born. Today much has changed, and visiting wineries and territories for tourism, which, to the desire for tastings and typical flavors, combines the search for fascinating landscapes, places with stories and traditions to tell, activities among the most diverse, from sports to cultural, to be linked to a good glass of wine, has become a must, in many countries around the world. So much so that, according to the British travel agency “Titan Travel”, the best “hot spot” for wine tourism worldwide is South Africa, with a “rating” of 8.38 out of 10, ahead of Portugal, with 7.75, and Italy, with 7. A ranking to be taken for what it is, as a “summer curiosity”, given that the “top 5” includes realities such as Cyprus (6.38 out of 10) and Chile (6.25), and completely misses other major producer countries and celebrated wine tourism destinations such as France, Spain and the United States, particularly with that Napa Valley where the phenomenon of wine tourism was born, in fact, in the 1990s. But so much emerges, from “Titan Travel’s” ranking, made by “comparing the average cost of a bottle of wine, the number of wine tours organized per square kilometer, prices of typical tastings, and search interest on Google”.

“South Africa stands out as a top wine tourism destination, with a score of 8.38 out of 10. It ranks first for two factors: the cheapest average price of a bottle of wine (£3.42) and the cheapest price for on-farm wine tasting (£11.73). It also has the second highest number of searches for vineyard and winery tours, 16,640 between April 2024 and March 2025”, explains “Titan Travel”. Second place, as mentioned, for Portugal, which “has the highest rate of vineyard and winery tours, 562, or 6.1 per 1,000 kilometers. Portugal also has the third highest number of total searches for wine tours, 14,140 in the last 12 months”.

And then, as mentioned, there is Italy, with its infinite territories and grape varieties, with its many peculiarities, micro territories, but also large areas such as Prosecco, mentioned by “Titan Travel”, but not only. “With an overall score of 7 out of 10, Italy has the second-highest percentage of vineyard or winery tours, with 827, equal to 2.7 per 1,000 kilometers, and ranks among the top five for searches, 12,430”. And if, as mentioned, rounding out the “top 5” are Cyprus and Chile, France “consoles” itself with the top spot for wine tour searches, a whopping 46,000 during the period under review.

“Wine tours are no longer a niche interest; they are becoming a fundamental part of the way people choose to travel. More and more travelers are looking for immersive, sensory experiences that connect them to local culture, and wine tasting offers just that. It offers a unique window into a region’s heritage, climate and character, making it the perfect blend of relaxation and cultural discovery. With interest continuing to grow, we expect this trend to accelerate throughout 2025 and beyond”, commented Phil Elis, destination export “Titan Travel”.

Copyright © 2000/2025