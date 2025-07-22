Sustainability and corporate social responsibility: 30 Italian food B Corps, +166% in three years

The Italian food sector confirms its leading role in the transition to more sustainable and responsible business models. According to data released by B Lab Italia, the nonprofit organization that coordinates the B Corp movement in our country (which certifies companies that choose to operate according to rigorous criteria of environmental sustainability, social responsibility and transparency), and updated as of June 26, 2025, the number of B Corp certified companies in the food sector has grown 166 percent in the last three years, reaching 30 active entities. These companies alone generate about 20 percent of the total turnover of all Italian B Corp companies. In Italy, the movement now has 352 certified companies, from all sectors, with more than 45,000 employees and an aggregate turnover of more than 19 billion euros. Prominent among these is the contribution of the wine sector, which stands out for its commitment to regenerative agricultural practices, biodiversity protection and land enhancement. There are now 8 B Corp-certified Italian wineries, and they represent a virtuous example of how wine can be an ambassador of sustainability: from Perlage Winery (Veneto) to Feudi di San Gregorio (Campania); from Avignonesi (Tuscany) to Tasca d’Almerita (Sicily); from Cielo e Terra (Veneto) to Perrini (Puglia), from Marcel Zanolari (Lombardy), to Venturini Baldini (Emilia-Romagna), in the land of Lambrusco, recently added.

But returning to the “food” sector, the geographic distribution of food B Corp’s “shows a strong concentration in Northern Italy (63.3%), with Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna leading the way (both at 20%). Veneto and Lazio follow (10% each), while Central Italy gathers 20% and the South 16.7%”, explains B Lab Italia.

In terms of size, the sector shows great variety: “medium-sized companies (50-250 employees) account for 46%, followed by large companies (over 250 employees) with 16%. Microenterprises (less than 10 employees) make up 3.3%, while 3% are made up of entities with more than 1,000 employees. Overall, food B Corp’s employ more than 18,000 people, accounting for 41% of the workforce of the entire Italian B Corp ecosystem”.

“73% of the certified companies in food have adopted business models focused on environmental protection, with a focus on reducing pollution and protecting natural resources. The most popular model among the 27 Impact Business Models (Ibm) is related to the reduction or remediation of toxic substances, rewarding companies that contribute concretely to environmental protection”.

“Thirty percent of companies actively engage in local economic development”, B Lab Italia continues, “while 12% promote initiatives that benefit employees and customers, such as inclusion of people with disabilities, parenting support, financial security and workplace wellness. Some companies also invest in renewable energy, packaging recycling and combating food waste”.

"Being a B Corp means choosing to put the common good at the center, taking responsibility for producing not only economic, but also social and environmental value. In the food sector, this mission translates into a concrete and constant commitment to ensure quality, healthy, fair and sustainable food that respects the earth, those who grow it and those who consume it. We chose the B Corp model because we believe in innovation that can not only grow us, but contribute to the improvement of the world around us. From the origin of ingredients to distribution, every choice we make is driven by the desire to build a food system that is more just, sustainable and capable of generating a positive impact throughout the supply chain. We are not just companies: we are part of a global movement that wants to rewrite the way we do business, showing that you can do business by putting people and the planet at the center. This is the future we want to nurture," B Lab Italia companies conclude.

