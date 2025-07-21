Wine suffers also in wine shop: many declare dropping sales. Vinarius survey

The context is extremely challenging, and wine sales are suffering also in Italy’s wine shops (following the general downward trend seen in large-scale retail and exports). Still white wines are increasingly more central, especially during the warmest period of the year, while rosés seem to be struggling. These insights come from a new survey carried out by Vinarius, the Association of Italian Wine Shops, headed by Andrea Terraneo, which represents over 120 members across all the country (with a total turnover brushing against 50 million euros). According to the survey, “a comparison between summer 2025 sales and the previous year shows a stable or declining situation: 41.7% of interviewed reported worse performance, the same percentage saw no change, and only 16.7% indicated an improvement. The same scenario is applied to the first half of 2025: 50% experienced a drop compared to 2024, 33.3% signaled stability, and just 16.7% registered growth”.

In any case, when asked which type of wine will be most in demand during summer 2025, wine shops were clear: 50% pointed to still white wines as the season’s stars. Sparkling wines followed with 25%, rosé wines with 16.7%, and red wines with just 8.3%. Particularly notable, Vinarius explains, is the drop in rosé wine consumption compared to the previous summer: 58.3% of operators reported a decline, only 25% saw improvement, and 16.7% indicated stable consumption.

Looking ahead, the “barometer” stops at the voice “cautious trust”: “despite the current lackluster outlook, expectations for the autumn/winter season are more encouraging: 33.3% of respondents anticipate improved sales, 25% expect stability, and 41.7% remain pessimistic,” writes Vinarius.

“The results of our survey confirm that wine shops are going through a complex period of adjustment, amid evolving consumer tastes and widespread economic challenges - affirms Andrea Terraneo, president of Vinarius - still white wines continue to be a solid choice for customers, while rosé wines appear to be in a phase of decline. Our commitment, now more than ever, is to support the sector by promoting culture, training, and synergy with producers”.

