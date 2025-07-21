The supply chain proposes an institutional campaign to defend wine. Lollobrigida: “at your side”

A synergistic communication campaign, “broad and articulate”, with the fundamental support of institutions, starting with the Ministry of Agriculture led by Francesco Lollobrigida, and with representatives of the wine supply chain, to act “in a cohesive manner to protect the cultural, social and economic identity of wine, restoring to it the role it deserves in the construction of a mature and conscious approach to consumption”, with messages capable of “bringing the issue back within a context of scientific truth, balance and responsibility”. This is what some of the most important organizations in the world of wine and agriculture, from Federvini to Alleanza delle Cooperative Italiane, from Assoenologi to Federdoc, among others, are calling for, and in recent days they have written a joint letter to Lollobrigida, thanking the minister “for the constant attention and concrete closeness she has always shown to the national wine sector”, and to urge, precisely, a campaign in support of the sector, particularly because of the growing concern about the many initiatives that increasingly link wine in the negative world, to the issue of health, in international debates, also, or especially, in view of the “Political Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases (Ncds) - which include cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, mental and neurological disorders, and diseases of the musculoskeletal system - whose negotiation process, which began in the spring of this year, will conclude with the adoption of the new text on September 25, 2025”, the letter states.

A letter to which the minister responded positively, “It is an honor to be recognized as a point of reference for an industry, such as Italian wine producers. But honors also come with burdens, and I have never backed down. I will continue to stand by them so that wine is not criminalized. Institutions have the task of informing, not terrorizing. And we will continue to affirm that responsible consumption is necessary, but we will not take part in what has the aspects of a crusade animated mainly by those who know little or nothing about wine. Wine has been part of our history, our territories, our culture and our food, considered among the best on the planet, for millennia. Wine is also work, economy, environmental protection and much more that puts us in a position to fight in its defense and that of those who produce it”, Lollobrigida wrote on social media.

Words that, for the Wine Sector Table, coordinated by Piero Mastroberardino, vice president of Federvini, “are a concrete and necessary signal at a time when the wine sector is under attack. A clear and coherent line is needed to defend a sector that represents not only an excellence in production, but also a vital component of our economic, cultural and territorial system”, explains a note from the Table, in which it reiterates “the need for a joint commitment-institutional and supply chain-to protect wine from simplifying approaches and regulatory choices based on punitive logic and not on scientific evidence. It is time to give voice to an authentic narrative, one that speaks of wine for what it is: cultural heritage, a symbol of identity and the fruit of age-old traditions. A transparent and informed information campaign can help counter harmful generalizations and prevent the consumption debate from being reduced to ideological slogans. The Table will continue to work constructively and proactively, promoting correct communication and effective protection of a strategic sector for the country and for Europe”.

