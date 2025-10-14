When luxury hotels (also) produce wine: the wine excellences that have earned Michelin “Keys”

The most extraordinary overnight stays, the most exclusive service, meticulously designed interiors, starred restaurants, and tailor-made experiences for cosmopolitan and discerning guests from all over the world: these are the Italian luxury hotels awarded with the Michelin “Chiavi” - “Keys”, the world’s most renowned and influential hospitality guide. With this recognition, Michelin sets a new global benchmark for exceptional hotel experiences. But, among these dreamy destinations, some are also renowned wine producers, famous for their prestigious labels: out of the 188 Italian hotels awarded with the Michelin Keys in 2025, 14 boast their own vineyards and wineries, firmly establishing themselves in the national wine scene. At the top of the list, analyzed by WineNews, even 3 out of 13 hotels awarded the highest honor of “Tre Chiavi” - “Three Keys” are also wine producers: Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Montalcino (Siena), Borgo Santo Pietro in Chiusdino (Siena), and Castello di Reschio in Lisciano Niccone (Perugia). Among the hotels awarded with “Due Chiavi” - “Two Keys”, 4 are wine-producing estates, all located in Tuscany: Il Borro, Castello di Casole, Castelfalfi, and Borgo San Felice. Among those awarded with “Una Chiave” - “One Key” 7 produce wine: Castello di Vicarello, Conti di San Bonifacio, Castello Banfi Il Borgo, Villa Le Prata, La Foresteria Planeta Estate, Wine Relais Feudi del Pisciotto, and Monaci delle Terre Nere.

The three hotels, which in addition to have awarded the recognition of 2025 “Tre Chiavi” - “Three Keys”, are also wine producers are: Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Montalcino (Siena), Borgo Santo Pietro in Chiusdino (Siena), and Castello di Reschio a Lisciano Niccone (Perugia). Starting from Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco: here, in a 2,000-hectare estate featuring an 11th-century castle and a medieval church, in 2003, Massimo and Chiara Ferragamo began a restoration and valorization project. Since 2015, hospitality has been managed by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, and in 2022, the property was sold to an international family office. Castiglion del Bosco includes 42 suites, 11 private villas immersed in Siena landscape, a golf course designed by champion Tom Weiskopf, a spa, an organic garden, a cooking school, and two restaurants, one of which (“Campo del Drago” headed by chef Matteo Temperini), boasts two Michelin stars. And, naturally the winery, which wrote important pages in the history of Brunello di Montalcino: vineyard hectares are 62, and are cultivated organically, for an overall production of around 300,000 bottles.

Borgo Santo Pietro, a 5-star boutique hotel in Chiusdino (Siena), is owned by a Danish entrepreneurial couple. It features two restaurants: the refined “Saporium” and the more casual “Trattoria sull’Albero.” The 120-hectare estate is cultivated organically, including 25 hectares of vineyards with Sangiovese (but, there are also Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot, and Pinot Noir, and among white wines Trebbiano, Chardonnay, and Viognier). In 2023, the brand Borgo San Pietro Wines was launched. Only three labels, with evocative names and designer bottles, embellished with lettering by the renowned calligrapher Betty Soldi: Rosé “Per gli amici”, Chardonnay-based white “Per mia madre”, and red wine “Per l’amore mio” (100% Pinot Noir). Castello di Reschio, in Lisciano Niccone (Perugia), near the border of Umbria and Tuscany, is a 10th-century castle restored by Austrian architect Count Benedikt Bolza and his wife Nencia Corsini: here, all is in unique and personalized edition, among contemporary design furniture, and ancient artworks, among the towers of the castles with swimming pools and tennis courts. The castle is immersed in an estate of 1,500 hectares and includes vineyards of Sangiovese, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Grechetto Trebbiano, producing wines under the Reschio label.

They are all located in Tuscany - demonstrating the deep connection between international tourism, high-end hospitality and wine excellence, since ever embodied in the region - 4 hotel excellences and wine producers which awarded “Due Chiavi” - “Two Keys”. At Il Borro, a 1,100-hectare estate in Valdarno owned by the Ferragamo family since 1993, each space - from the entirely restored medieval village to many suites and antique villas - is conceived to offer an experience which reflects the most authentic identity of the territory. Hospitalityis completed with even four restaurants - including “L’Osteria del Borro”, and “Il Borro Tuscan Bistro”, headed by executive chef Andrea Campani - to which organic vegetable garden, 33 hectares of olive groves, olive-oil mill, upbringing, and beehives. The winery is the beating heart of the company which is articulated for 300 meters underground, and 85 hectares of vineyards, from which completely organic prestigious wines arise.

In Casole d’Elsa (Siena), the estate of Castello di Casole, a 5-star hotel of Belmond Group (of world leader group of luxury Lvmh) , spans 1,700 hectares and includes 39 rooms and suites, a spa obtained from an ancient winery, pools, restaurants, a fitness center and many gardens and terraces. The estate has also 10 hectares of organic vineyards distributed in 13 different plots including Cabernet, Sangiovese, Merlot, and Petit Verdot. With the grapes of the winery, wines under the exclusive label “Sì di Sì” are produced, a wordplay about English pronunciation of acronym Cdc - Castello di Casole with vintage-style labels inspired by 1960s films. Castelfalfi, in Montaione (Florence), is an 800-year-old medieval village recently acquired by Indonesian entrepreneur Sri Prakash Lohia. The 1,100-hectare estate includes vineyards, olive groves, farmhouses, and the historical village, and, next to the natural beauty and the elegance of the magnificent luxury hotels, it offers a wide range of experiences, among food and and wine experiences, a cutting-edge wellness spa, exclusive boutiques, and many outdoor activities. It has 25 hectares of vineyards, primarily Sangiovese, while Colorino, Merlot, Cabernet, Alicante, and Vermentino grow in minor quantities. Borgo San Felice Resort (owned by Allianz Group), is the first Relais & Châteaux in Chianti Classico. In addition to various private villas, suites, and two restaurants, one gourmet (“Poggio Rosso” with chef Stelios Sakalis) with a Michelin red star and one green star, and the other more rustic and informal. From a wine point of view, San Felice is one of the most significant realities of Chianti Classico denomination with a valorization of Sangiovese which made school for years, along with research on vineyards of ancient cultivation with the Universities of Florence and Pisa. Today, with 140 hectares of vineyards and 900,000 bottles annually, is among the indisputable protagonists of Chianti Unità Geografica Aggiuntiva - Additional Geographic Unity of Castelnuovo Berardenga. Among the winners of “Due Chiavi” - “Two Keys”, it is noteworthy to signal also Monteverdi Tuscany, a refined hotel in Castiglioncello del Trinoro, in the heart of Val d’Orcia, owned by Michel Cioffi (American lawyer, already consultant of former US President Barack Obama), who doesn’t produce wwine directly, but he acquired Tenuta Val di Piatta in Montepulciano, one of historic brands of Nobile di Montepulciano.

Also the Sanoner family, owner of the Adler brand - who, this year, received “Due Chiavi” - “Two Keys” with suggestive Adler Spa Resort in Sicily, and “Una Chiave” - “One Key” with Adler Lodge Ritten in Soprabolzano - also own Sanoner Winery in Val d’Orcia, producing excellent biodynamic wines.

In the end, among the hotels awarded with “Una Chiave” - “One Key” Michelin, 7 produce wine: Castello di Vicarello, in Cinigiano (Grosseto) counting on 40 hectares of organic vineyards; Conti di San Bonifacio luxury wine resort in Gavorrano (Grosseto), which produces organic wines overseen by enologist Riccardo Cotarella; Foresteria Planeta Estate in Menfi (Agrigento), owned by the Planeta family, a leading name in Sicilian wine; Castello Banfi Il Borgo Relais & Châteaux, in Montalcino, with 14 rooms, a spa, two restaurants (one Michelin-starred, “Sala dei Grappoli”, with chef Domenico Francone), a wine shop, balsameria, and glass museum, which represents, since ever, one of the reference points of wine tourism in Italy, in addition to be a milestone of the history of Brunello di Montalcino; Wine Relais Feudi del Pisciotto in Niscemi (Caltanissetta), a 17th-century large landed estate with 44 hectares of vineyards, part of Domini Castellare di Castellina; Villa Le Prata, in Montalcino, refined wine resort owned by Anna Brookshaw and Bernardo Losappio, arisen from the restoration of a 19th century hunting lodge in which collectible Brunello wines are produced; in the end, Monaci delle Terre Nere, in Zafferana Etnea (Catania), a wine resort on Mount Etna slopes with 25 hectares of organic land, 6 of which are vineyards, producing wines sogned by Guido Coffa.

The connection between luxury hospitality and wine is now so significant that, according to rumors, the Michelin Group, which owns 100% of “The Wine Advocate” (founded by critic Robert Parker), may soon launch a sort of “Michelin Wine Guide”: this was hinted at by Michelin Ceo Florent Menegaux. After all, the Michelin Guide, which, in 2025, celebrates its anniversary No. 125 since the first absolute edition, dedicated to France (while the first edition on Italy, of 1956, “Dalle Alpi a Siena” with national “media coverage” starting from 1957) - has evolved significantly, introducing many innovations. From “stelle verdi” - “green stars”, for example, dedicated to sustainability-focused high quality restaurants to the expansion into new countries and areas of the world, to real innovations.

