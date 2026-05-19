“Those who love life love Champagne”: the Oscars of Champagne by FIS (Italian Sommelier Foundation)

Italy is the fifth largest wine market in volume, totaling 7.8 million bottles in 2025 (tied with Belgium, and just behind the biggest, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Germany), and value at 210 million euros. Its established production of Classic Method sparkling wines is more and more popular and has a strong and special relationship with Champagne. It is celebrated in countless toasts and on many prestigious occasions, including the 2026 “Champagne Oscars”, the event dedicated to the culture of the great French sparkling wine. The event was organized by the Italian Sommelier Foundation (FIS), led by Franco Maria Ricci. There were more than 700 enthusiasts at the Rome Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria, who tasted 24 Champagnes from eight major award-winning maisons, guided by FIS instructors as well as winery Masters or the producers themselves.

These included, for instance, Maison Pierre Paillard, a historic winery in the Montagne de Reims, presented by the Chef de Cave Quentin Paillard, together with Massimo Billetto. Also, Maison Gosset of Aÿ, presented by the Chef de Cave Odilon de Varine, led by Daniela Scrobogna; the famous Bruno Paillard, with Alice Paillard and Paolo Lauciani; the legendary Moët & Chandon, with Senior Brand Manager Fanny Bonet-Monserrat, together with Luciano Mallozzi; Ployez-Jacquemart, historic maison of the Vallée de la Marne presented by the producer and Chef de Cave Laurence Ployez, together with Giovanni Lai and Luciano Mallozzi; Maison Gallimard Père et Fils of the Côte des Bar, with Arnaud Gallimard, Daniela Scrobogna and Massimo Billetto; Paul Déthune, a historic Montagne de Reims Estate, led by producer Sophie Déthune, Massimo Billetto, and Paolo Lauciani; and the iconic Pommery, presented by Deputy Cellar Master Baptiste Chazeaud and CEO of Pommery Italia, Elena Garavaglia, hosted by Giovanni Lai.

It was a grand tasting as well as a cultural experience, creating the joy that only great wines can bring. And, as the Italian Sommelier Foundation reminded us all, “those who love Champagne love life”.

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