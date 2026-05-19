Young people discuss responsible drinking, because “Communication is Education,” by Federvini

“The more you drink, the less you think”, “Next Level: true flex is knowing how to control yourself”, “The limit is true style!”, “Wine in moderation”: these are some of the slogans created by 500 students from 8 Italian universities for the 4th edition of “Comunicare il consumo responsabile - Communication is Education”, the project promoted by Federvini to raise awareness of responsible alcohol consumption through communication campaigns designed by university students to resonate with their peers. Launched in 2022 through a collaboration with Sapienza University of Rome, the project has seen steady growth over the years, gradually expanding the number of participating universities and students. This year’s participants come from the following Italian universities: Sapienza University of Rome, University of Florence, University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”, University of Verona (Verona and Vicenza campuses), University of Turin, Luiss Business School in Milan and Rome, and Alta Scuola Smea at the Catholic University of Sacro Cuore.

Today at the Sapienza University of Rome Conference Center, the finalist teams from the eight universities presented their proposed communication campaigns - based largely on the use of digital content (Instagram in particular), influencer marketing, event organization, and billboards on public transportation in major university cities - competing to take the podium based on the evaluation of a qualified jury chaired by Chiara Soldati, president of Federvini’s Center for the study and intervention on the social aspects of alcohol consumption (CASA). In this edition, the winner was the campaign developed by Smea-Alta Scuola di Management & Economia Agro-Alimentare at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, with a team consisting of Federica Aponte, Giacomo Brambilla, Enrico Brescacin, Stefano Castagnetti, Singh Baltaj, and Chiara Zoratti, who proposed a comprehensive range of communication strategies to promote responsible wine consumption among young people: from a mobile kiosk bar to a talk with university experts and a guided tasting, as well as events paired with the fresh pasta from “Miscusi” restaurants, an advertising reel on MasterChef’s official Instagram page, and mobile podcasts hosted by influencers and urban signage (specifically banners on trams). Second place went to La Sapienza University of Rome, and third place to the University of Verona. All finalist students will take part in a prize visit to a Federvini-affiliated company in the coming months; the winning team will also receive a one-night stay at the designated facility.

The awards ceremony, opened with welcoming remarks by Professor Luca Dezi, director of the CoRiS Department at Sapienza University of Rome, and Professor Alberto Mattiacci, the project’s national scientific director, featured speeches by Cecilia Del Guercio, head of Communications and Strategic Communication Coordination for the Mayor of Rome, Rodolfo Maralli, professor of Marketing Planning at Sapienza University and President of Sales & Marketing at Banfi; Marco Reitano, head sommelier at La Pergola; and Professor Alessio Di Leo of Sapienza University, who highlighted the key findings of a Sapienza-Federvini study on the distinctive features of the Italian style of alcoholic beverage consumption, centered on moderation and conviviality.

“This initiative”, noted Chiara Soldati, president of Federvini’s Center for the study and intervention on the social aspects of alcohol consumption (CASA), “represents one of the most significant social projects that Federvini has developed in recent years, because it combines education, responsibility, and dialogue with the younger generations. At a historic moment like the present, in which the traditional idea of corporate social responsibility is evolving and finding full expression in the broader concept of sustainability, steering educational programs in this direction is, for those of us in this profession, a duty. The steady growth in the number of universities and students involved”, added the winemaker, “demonstrates just how strong the interest is in a cultural approach to the issue of responsible consumption, based on awareness and the quality of communication. Seeing hundreds of young people engage with these issues with creativity and sensitivity is an extremely positive sign”.

“The “Communicating Responsible Consumption” project stems from the idea that communication can be a genuine tool for civic and social education”, emphasized Professor Alberto Mattiacci, the initiative’s scientific director and Full Professor of Economics and Business Management at Sapienza University of Rome. “Over time, the initiative has grown into a national platform for dialogue among universities, students, and businesses, capable of fostering skills, critical thinking, and planning skills”, continued Mattiacci. “We take great pride in having garnered increasing interest over the years and in having found students who are curious, attentive, and above all capable of effectively conveying proactive and educational messages”.

“At a time when Italian cuisine, rooted in balance and conviviality, is increasingly recognized as cultural heritage”, emphasized Rodolfo Maralli, professor of Marketing Planning at Sapienza University and President and Sales & Marketing Director at Banfi, “it is important to promote initiatives dedicated to the moderate consumption of alcoholic beverages. Initiatives aimed at college students and designed using tools they are already familiar with and use represent a concrete opportunity, especially for those entering the workforce”.

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