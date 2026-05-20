Eu-Usa agreement on duties, Federvini: “encouraging signal which keeps the dialogue open”

When it comes to the United States and Trump in this historical moment, a twist is always just around the corner. In the meantime, however, Federvini “expresses appreciation for the provisional agreement reached between the European Parliament and the EU Council on the regulations which will implement the commitments set out in the accord between the European Union and the United States, signed in Turnberry, in Scotland, in July 2025. A result which helps strengthen a climate of greater confidence and continuity in transatlantic trade at a time that remains complex for European exporting companies”, explains the federation headed by Giacomo Ponti. This comes as a comment on the news from Strasbourg today, following Trump threat in recent days to raise tariffs above 15% if the EU fails to comply with the agreements by July 4th (a threat that came just hours after the U.S. Court of International Trade rejected “universal tariffs” of 10%, and after the halt to the 15% tariffs based on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act - Ieepa, issued in February by the Supreme Court, ed).

“The agreement reached represents an important step - comments Giacomo Ponti - because it restores a clearer outlook for companies operating in international markets: although it is a framework still being defined, which includes appropriate safeguard mechanisms to protect the European agri-food sector, the agreement provides businesses with the predictability they need to operate”, declarex Federvini president Giacomo Ponti. “For the wine, spirits, and vinegar supply chain, which is currently experiencing a complex phase in terms of exports, the reduction of trade uncertainty is an essential element for continuing dialogue between the two sides of the Atlantic”.

Dialogue which is also crucial for the future of Italian wine, which sees the U.S. as its leading foreign market, with a value of 1.75 billion euros, despite a -9.1% drop compared to 2024, largely linked to tariffs, and with 2026 starting slowly, showing a further -27.4% in the first two months of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, at 243.4 million euros (Istat data analyzed by WineNews).

Now, therefore, “Federvini hopes for a rapid completion of the European institutional process so that the agreed measures can enter into force as soon as possible”. The next steps include the vote in the European Parliament Inta Committee (International Trade) on June 2nd, followed by consideration in plenary during the mid-June session. After parliamentary approval, the EU Council will be called to give final ratification of the texts, a necessary step for the provisions to come into force.

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