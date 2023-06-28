CMO Wine promotion coming, with delay. Decree published, awaiting announcement

CMO Wine, something is moving, but with great delay. After the green light in the State-Regions Conference on June 21, the Ministry of Agriculture published the “ministerial decree of June 26, 2023, no. 331843, laying down the implementation modalities of the measure “Promotion on third-country markets” of the CMO Wine”, from which will then come the actual call for proposals that will also set the deadlines for the submission of projects, the implementation of which, in any case, will necessarily have to start from mid-October 2023. The actual national call, from what WineNews learns, could realistically arrive within the next 7-10 days (a meeting in Rome with the Regions for clarifications on the decree itself would be in the pipeline, ed.), and from that date the Regions will then have a maximum of 30 days to issue their own calls for proposals (on which 70% of 98 million euros in the envelope for the Belpaese moves, while the rest are in the hands of the Ministry).

Estimating a 30-day period given to companies and organizations to submit projects, therefore, it is more than realistic that the work and deadlines will be concentrated in a critical period for wineries, such as the late summer and mid-August, where a large part of the administrative staff is on vacation, and with a grape harvest that, in many territories, by now, already begins in the first half of August. Thus concretizing all the concerns about delays already expressed in recent weeks by the supply chain.

