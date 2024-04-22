Wine is tasted on the open sea: partnership between Msc Crociere and Italian Sommelier Association

You shouldn’t drink when you’re driving. But if you let yourself be lulled by the sea on a cruise ship, you can treat yourself to a good glass of wine in complete tranquility and relaxation. And to choose the right one, Msc Crociere, third cruise company in the world and European leader in the indistry, for some years has chosen as partener the Ais - Italian Sommelier Association, as tells, among other things, the event “Best Sommelier of Italy Trentodoc Award” that, in 2023, went on stage aboard the flagship Msc World Europe, in the National Convention Ais of Genova. And thanks to this partnership, many professional opportunities on board cruise ships are now opening up for sommeliers. “Our strong partnership with Ais is streghtened with this further and important initiative, aimed at offering interesting professional opportunities in the food and beverage sector on board our vessels. Food and wine is, in fact, one of the great strengths of our cruises and one of the main differentiating elements in the choice of holidays by our guests”, said Luca Valentini, commercial director of Msc Crociere. For the Ais president, Sandro Camilli “this partnership offers our members a unique opportunity to embark on an exciting and rewarding career in the wine industry aboard Msc cruise ships. We are confident that this experience will lead them to grow professionally and experience unforgettable moments around the world”. Msc ships are in fact looking for “brilliant and motivated sommeliers” – explains a note – to offer a unique professional experience: working in the many wine bars, restaurants, cocktail bars and high level breweries on board. An international working environment, where you can put your talent to good use, in contact with a truly global audience. A unique educational experience, in a stimulating and constantly evolving context, through which to learn about new cultures, countries and eating habits from all over the world”. As often happens, thanks to a good bottle of wine.

