“Il Veronelli” is born, physical and symbolic place of the cultural heritage of Luigi Veronelli

A “Cenacle” dedicated to the great heritage of one of the most advanced, enlightened and eclectic Italian personalities of all times, philosopher, gastronomist and intellectual by vocation, journalist, critic and writer by profession, today carried on by many of his students, who can become a reference point of his vast knowledge on wine, food and their territories, who accompanied and supported agro-food production and quality Italian cuisine from after the World War to the 2000s, and educated generations of to the culture of the earth and of the table. “Il Veronelli” is born, the place, physical and symbolic, of the cultural heritage of Luigi Veronelli in the Ex Convento dei Neveri, in Bariano, in Bergamo “elective ciry” of one of the protagonists of material culture in the second half of the twentieth century, undisputed “father” of wine and gastronomic criticism and master of Italian wine and food journalism, inspiring many producers. To tell “Il Veronelli”, in the preview presentation, on May 15 (reserved event, by invitation, ed.), will be personalities such as Antonella Benini, owner of the Ex Convent of Neveri, Gian Arturo Rota, manager of “Il Veronelli”, Aldo Colonetti, philosopher, historian and theorist of art, design and architecture, and Angela Maculan, president of the Seminario Permanente Luigi Veronelli, with Domenico Egizi, artistic director of the Fondazione dei Neveri, and Luca Mazz He will manage the winery & foreign events of “Il Veronelli”, who will guide a wine tasting of the legendary winery of Gino Veronelli.

