All about the life of a bottle in one “click”: Meregalli Group bets on the Blockchain

The objective is to further elevate the level of transparency and security, two fundamental requisites for anybody working in the wine world. A novelty coming soon from the Meregalli Group, one of the most important and historically relevant realities in high-quality wine & spirits distribution (boasting more than 160 years of activity and the distribution of many prestigious brands like Tenuta San guido, Argiolas, Speri, Oddero, Nino Franco, Badia a Coltibuono, Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona, and Domaines Barons de Rothschild, Penfolds, Bollinger, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, too, among the others), that has decided to rely on the Blockchain to grant the traceability of the product in each phase of the shipping, since it leaves the winery and reaches the Group’s warehouse, until it is finally handled to the costumer. Thanks to the Blockchain, the Meregalli Group aims to increase the level of safety when buying brands for all of the actors of the chain, from the producer to the final consumer that can monitor the whole life of the bottle in one click: it is sufficient to provide the document number of the delivery note and the article code to access all of the information on the lifecycle of the single product. “Thanks to this technology – said Marcello Meregalli, the Ad of the Meregalli Group – we can offer even more transparency and guarantee to our customers on how our Group cures the products that distributes. To show how our logistic process works is important. The customer, in case of problems, can be certain of how the product was shipped to him, eliminating the problem of fakes and parallel (trade or market).”

Copyright © 2000/2024