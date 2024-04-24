Naples, RadiciVive supports “Vigna Resilience”, the educational vineyard for suburban kids

An educational vineyard to promote new forms of integration and training for young people from the suburbs of Naples and, at the same time, the enhancement of a disused area with deep historical and archaeological value. This is the spirit of the “Vigna Resilience” project, carried out by the RadiciVive winery in synergy with the City of Naples, the Soprintendenza Archeologia, Belle Arti e Paesaggio di Napoli and the subject of a master’s degree from the Faculty of Architecture of the University of Naples “Federico II”. The day on April 30, which will also see the presence of Superintendent Rosalia D'Apice, will be the culmination of all the work done with the children, who on this occasion will play the role of mini-guides for all the guests present. At the same time, the completion of restoration work on the Roman mausoleum will be presented. The goal of RadiciVive is to create a label, the result of the joint work, which will help fund new outreach projects in state schools.

A virtuous project launched at the height of the Covid emergency in March 2020 that is a concrete example of environmental recovery serving the community.

“Vigna Resilience” - the name of which evokes the ability of local communities to constantly adapt and readjust to changes, each time forging virtuous social mechanisms of coexistence with the territory - involved schools “Russo”, “72nd Palasciano”, “Russolillo”, “Cigno” and “Risorgimento” and saw the pupils engaged in a real training program that allowed the students to learn about and delve into all aspects of the viticulture and enology sector, touching on various themes, including the importance of the link with their territory, the history of wine and the Campi Flegrei, up to the creation of a bottle of wine with the personality of each school, born from the vineyard located around the Roman mausoleum of Pianura in front of the RadiciVive winery.

