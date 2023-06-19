“Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”, in Campania: here are the “revelation” bubbles 2023

If the no. 1 overall, as “International Revelation Sparkling Wine”, is the Champagne De Saint Gall Orpale Grand Cru 2008, Italy stands out thanks to Franciacorta with the Fratus Brut Saten - Permane Sui Lieviti 90 Mesi 2013 from Riccardo Fratus’ La Riccafana, among the world’s best bubbly-revelation standard-bearers for their countries, alongside Champagne Jean Dumangin Brut Millésime Premier Cru 2015 for France, Cava Vives Ambròs Gran Reserva Tradició 2016 for Spain and Espumante Adega de Favaios Bruto Grande Reserva 2013 for Portugal. Here are the “Revelation” bubbles of the year 2023 for the “Sparkling Wine Session” of the “Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”, staged, in recent days, in Agerola, on the Amalfi Coast (by Regione Campania), dedicated to the category increasingly loved by consumers around the world, with 960 bubbles from 25 countries as protagonists, of which 306 labels were awarded a medal by the international jury, composed of 50 expert tasters from around the world. Palmares studded with “golds” for Champagne, the wine region with the largest representation at the Competition, with a “delegation” of 160 labels, which won an impressive 96 medals including 7 “Grand Médaille d’Or” and 27 “Médaille d’Or”, thanks to which France is the “queen” of the competition with 103 medals.

Italy brings home 80 medals, including 1 “Grand Médaille d’Or”, won by La Riccafana’s Franciacorta Docg, and with the prestigious Italian Metodo Classico also standing out among the 29 “Médaille d’Or” from Italy, with the Franciacorta Docg Fratus Brut Bio 2018 and Riccafana Brut Saten Bio 2015 again from La Riccafana, along with Franciacorta Docg Millè Brut 2016 from Villa Crespia-Fratelli Muratori, Franciacorta Docg Pas Dosè Rosè Riserva Girolamo Bosio 2015 and Extrabrut Boschedòr Millesimato 2018 from Bosio, and Franciacorta Docg Rosè 2016 and Grande Taille 2015 from Derbusco Cives, alongside Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg,. With Uve Vettoretti’s Brut version, Valdoc Sartori’s Extra Dry 2022, Le Manzane’s Extra Dry 2022, and Prosecco Doc, with Antonio Facchin’s Extra Dry Millesimato 2022, Cantina Colli Euganei’s Extra Dry 2022 and Colli Asolani’s Brut 2022. But alongside also Matteo Soria’s Asti Spumante Docg Bric Prima Bella Brut and Colombo’s Alta Langa Docg Rosè 2018, without forgetting the red version par excellence of made-in-Italy bubbles, with Ceci’s Otello Ceci 1813 Nerodilambrusco and Cantine Lombardini’s Lambrusco Spumante Brut Rosso Il Lombardini 2021.

The Competition also shows the growing interest in sparkling wines from native grape varieties that more and more Italian wine territories are focusing on, such as Feudi di San Gregorio’s Dubl Esse from Campania, and La Guardiense’s Quid Brut and Falanghina del Sannio Dop Janare Cinquantenario 2017, Cantine Federiciane’s Penisola Sorrentina Doc 2022, Abruzzo’s D’Eus 2015 from Chiusa Grande, Il Pigro Metodo Classico Spumante Dosaggio Zero 2020 from Emilia’s Cantine Romagnoli, Umbria Igt Metodo Classico Cristina 2019 from Berioli, Etna Doc Metodo Classico 2016 from Antichi Vinai, Sicilia Doc René 2016 from Feudo Disisa, Terre Siciliane Igp Ferreri 2015 from Ferreri, and Milazzo Classico from Milazzo, also from Sicily.

An opportunity to discover territories, cultural and scenic beauties, food and wine traditions and history of Campania, one of the most appreciated regions in Italy for its natural wonders and hospitality-where today 2 million bottles of sparkling wines, including Metodo Classico and Martinotti, are produced in more than 60 wineries, under the direction of the Campania Region, the Consorzi Vini Vesuvio, Vitica - Consorzio Vini Caserta and Consorzio Vini Salernum Vites.

