“Decanter World Wine Awards” 2026: South Tyrol at top, Terlano superstar with 5 “Platinum”

Despite difficulties in the market, the United Kingdom remains one of the main destinations for Italian wine worldwide, with 816.8 million euros in exports in 2025 (-3.8% compared to 2024) and 152.2 million euros in the first quarter of 2026 (-8.3% compared to 2025, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews). A difficult, complex, and competitive market, yet one where Italy ranks at the top in terms of consumption, as the figures show, and recognized quality. And, as also confirmed by the 2026 “Decanter World Wine Awards” organized by the UK magazine “Decanter”, which place Italian wine among the very top, with 27 “Platinum” wines out of 196 total (behind only France, with 42) and 109 Gold medals. South Tyrol stands out, with Cantina Terlano as the superstar, the only winery capable of achieving a fivefold “Platinum”, with Vorberg Pinot Bianco Riserva, Nova Domus Riserva, and Terlaner I Primo Grande Cuvée, all vintage 2023, Quarz Sauvignon 2024, and Rarity 2013.

Other major names from South Tyrol are also among the “Platinum” winners, such as Stoan 2024 by Cantina Tramin, for example, as well as, among others, Brunello di Montalcino Il Vino dei Poeti 2020 by Bottega, Brunello di Montalcino 2021 by Poggio Il Castellare, and Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2020 by Padelletti, or again, among others, Nizza 2023 by Bersano, Mea Rosa Liguria di Levante 2025 by Cantine Lunae, and not only.

Finally, there are six Italian “Best in Show” awards: Trefiano Carmignano Rosso Riserva 2021 by Capezzana, Nizza 2022 by Coppo, Franciacorta Satèn Brut 2022 by Freccianera, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2021 by Icario, Barolo Luigi Baudana 2022 by G.D. Vajra, and Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2023 by Nicosia (here are all the award winning Italians).

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