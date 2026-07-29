Passito di Pantelleria as a tribute to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the Pantelleria Island National Park, and to “express and reaffirm Italians’ affection for Pantelleria, which is, after all, well known for the many visitors it hosts and welcomes. And to underscore the importance that Pantelleria holds for our Republic. Our country’s so-called “minor” islands are all of great significance for its balance and future, and therefore require constant care and protection, each with its own specific conditions and unique character”. For these reasons, President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella visited the island of Pantelleria in recent days. Among its “distinctive characteristics” is, without a doubt, its heroic viticulture, characterized by dry-stone walls and bush-trained vines, a UNESCO World Heritage that gives rise to a unique and instantly recognizable wine, such as Passito di Pantelleria. President Sergio Mattarella received a personalized bottle of this wine as a gift, presented by Benedetto Renda, president of the Consorzio di tutela dei Vini DOC Pantelleria.

The presentation took place on July 28 during President Mattarella’s visit to the Punta Spadillo Geonaturalistic Museum, as part of the celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the National Park, established in 2016 to protect the island’s natural, scenic, and cultural heritage. The Passito di Pantelleria DOC, the Consortium notes, “has been one of the most authentic expressions of Pantelleria’s culture: a wine born of heroic viticulture, built up over the centuries through human labor in an environment characterized by wind, volcanic rock, and extreme agricultural conditions. The tribute to President Mattarella was a collective gesture by Pantelleria’s wine-growing community and bore witness to the deep bond between the territory, the landscape, and an agricultural tradition that is an integral part of Pantelleria’s identity”.

“The President of the Republic’s visit to the island of Pantelleria was a moment of great significance for the entire Pantelleria community. We had the honor of presenting the wine that best embodies our identity: Passito di Pantelleria DOC, an expression of a heritage built through the daily work of our winemakers, their resilience, and their ability to preserve ancient knowledge”, stated Benedetto Renda, president of the Consorzio di tutela dei Vini DOC Pantelleria. With this tribute, the Consortium sought to celebrate not only a wine of extraordinary oenological value, but above all the culture of the region: a heritage made up of people, nature, and traditions that have defined and continue to define the island’s identity.

Copyright © 2000/2026