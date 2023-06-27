Elvio Cogno is the “Best Winery” for the Guide “I 1000 Vini d’Italia’ 2023, edited by Luca Gardini

From Elvio Cogno’s “Best Winery” to Cusumano’s Etna Rosso Guardiola 2019 “Best Red Wine”, from Vallepicciola'’s Toscana Bianco 2021 “Best White Wine” to Castello di Montepò’s Toscana JeT 2022 “Best Rosé Wine”, from Monte Rossa’s Franciacorta Cabochon Brut Stellato 2012 “Best Sparkling Wine” to Contini’s Vernaccia di Oristano Riserva Antico Gregori 1979 “Best Sweet Wine”, from Ciavolich’s Trebbiano d’Abruzzo Fosso Cancelli 2020 “Best White Wine from Native Grapes” to Leonardo Bussoletti’s Narni Ciliegiolo Ràmici 2020 “Best Red Wine from Native Grapes”, from Gabriele Righetti of Vigneti di Ettore “Best Producer Under 40” to Harald Schraffl of Nals Margreid “Best Winemaker”, and Colli Orientali del Friuli Schiopettino di Prepotto 2020 by Ronco dei Pini the “Wine of Promise”: these are the “Special Awards” of the new “I 1000 Vini d’Italia” 2023 Guide from “Le Guide de L’Espresso” edited by Luca Gardini, presented yesterday by Espresso Media at Teatro Manzoni in Milan, with the presentation of more than 60 awards for the wineries that have distinguished themselves this year and the awarding of the wines that were rated over 100 points. But also of the “Best Sustainable Wineries”: Banfi (Best Governance category), Ferrari Trento (Best Environmental), Mazzei (Best Authenticity), San Polo (Allegrini, Best Growth) and Guido Berlucchi (Social).

“We started the journey with a vertical guide on chocolate last October but it is with this guide, “The 1000 Vini d’Italia”, that the real innovation starts thanks to the digital declination (app for Apple and Android and website and social, created by marketing director Andrea Agostini, but the “Weekly Enjoy”, the weekly digital magazine) and a series of exclusive services that will be made available to readers and that will allow them to get in touch with the protagonists of the Guides with mutual benefits”, explained the director of “Le Guide de L’Espresso”, Alessandro Mauro Rossi, with godmother Giulia Piscina.

The Guide presents more than 500 wineries and more than 1,000 wines that have been tasted, selected and evaluated by Luca Gardini, also guiding the reader to the side activities of the wineries (from hospitality to pairings), and with, for the first time in Italy, a photographic apparatus. Gardini, who awarded the wines according to the categories “Wines under 15 euros”, “Organic wines”, “Orange/macerati wines”, “Foreign white wines”, “Foreign red wines”, “Champagne”, and “Investment wines”, but also the 15 wines that received a rating of 100 and as many as 8 special conferments that received a rating of 110 “cum laude”.

