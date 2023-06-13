Franciacorta “runs” the “1000 Miglia”, and for the first time competes in a vintage car

Two Brescian brands, symbols of Made in Italy around the world, pride of the Italian and Brescian tradition and competitiveness: they are Franciacorta and the “1000 Miglia”, which, from tomorrow to 17 June, will renew their “natural bond” which roots in the same territory where they were born, with the prestigious Classic Method “Official Sparkling Wine” also in 2023 of the “world’s most beautiful” vintage car race, with departure and arrival in Brescia, celebrating “Brescia-Bergamo Capital of Culture 2023”. And, on the occasion of the “Capital of Culture”, Franciacorta competes for the first time this year with car number 378, a 1955 Fiat 1100 TV Spider, bringing its guests onto the Italian roads to promote its bubbles.

“Vintage motoring and the production of quality Italian wine share a passion for tradition and excellence”, says Silvano Brescianini, president of the Franciacorta Consortium. Giorgia Surina, an actress and radio and television presenter, will lead the way from Brescia to Rome, passing the baton to Giuseppe Maggio, an Italian actor who will drive up to Milan, where he will be succeeded by Gresy Daniilidis, an Italian-Greek digital entrepreneur who will complete the race up to Brescia.

For “Bergamo Brescia 2023”, this year, the race, after Verona, the “capital” of Valpolicella, Romagna, the Marche, Siena, the “city of the Palio” surrounded by the Tuscan vineyards, the “Food Valley” between Modena, Reggio Emilia and Parma, Pavia, the heart of Oltrepò Pavese, Monferrato with stops in Asti, and a “greeting” to Bergamo, will cross Franciacorta, skirting the shores of Lake Iseo (Sarnico - Iseo) and then pass for the Municipalities of Provaglio d’Iseo, Passirano, Cazzago San Martino, Gussago and Cellatica. In the days preceding departure and arrival, Franciacorta is also present in all “1000 Miglia” areas in Brescia.



