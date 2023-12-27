Grana Padano at the top. Followed by Parmigiano Reggiano and Prosecco. Here are the Italian PDO/PGI districts with the highest value

These are the excellences that we bring to our tables and that make us proud in the world, synonymous with tradition and food and wine culture. A treasure called PDO and PGI, a sector that in 2022 was close to 9 billion euros in value at origin (+9% annual growth, +33% trend in ten years) for a final consumer turnover that exceeds 17 billion euros (+6%), according to the study on the “PDO Economy” by Qualivita and Ismea. Excellences and riches spread throughout Italy, even if some specialties anchored to their territories are worth much more than others, economically.

In the special ranking of the districts, in the first two positions we find the two most known and consumed hard PDO cheeses: Grana Padano (1.73 billion, +18.8% on 2021) at the top. Followed by Parmigiano Reggiano (1.72 billion, +7%), and, in third position, wine with Prosecco Dop which in 2022 reached one billion euros (1.145), the highest growth among Italian district (29.1%), confirming the state of excellent health of Venetian bubbles to which must also be added the Conegliano Valdobbiadene – Prosecco Dop (239 million, +27.8%) for a total value of the Prosecco “planet” that is close to 1.4 billion. In fourth place, Prosciutto di Parma Dop (932 million, +11.2%) ahead of Mozzarella di Bufala Campana Dop (502 million, +9.4%) and Aceto Balsamico di Modena Igp (381 million, -5.2%). The cheese returns with the Pecorino Romano Dop, protagonist of a strong exploit (+25.1% for 378 million in value) overtaking the Prosciutto di San Daniele Dop (365 million, +9.9%). Closes the “top ten” the Gorgonzola Dop (363 million, -3.5%) and Mortadella di Bologna Igp (327 million, +4.3%). A positive sign also for Pasta di Gragnano Igp (267 million, +9.2%) and Bresaola della Valtellina (246 million, +2.0%), which slightly surpasses, in term of production value, the Conegliano Valdobbiadene - Prosecco Dop already mentioned above. Followed by Delle Venezie Dop (188 million, +2.1%), Asiago Dop (141 million, +15.6%), Asti Dop (133 million, +1.4%), Amarone della Valpolicella (130 million, +5.4%) first of the great reds in the ranking, Speck Alto Adige Igp (117 million, +0.1%), Valpolicella Ripasso Dop (114 million, +15.1%), Chianti Dop (105 million, 9.6%), Puglia Igp (102 million, -17.5%), Alto Adige Dop (100 million, +24.9%), Barolo Dop (97 million, +5.4%), Mela Alto Adige Igp (80 million, -31.5%), Brunello di Montalcino Dop (75 million, +0.6%), Sicilia Dop (71 million, the same as in 2021), Veneto Igp (68 million, +5.5%), Terre Siciliane Igp (66 million, +8.7%) and Piadina Romagnola Igp (58 million, +10.3%).

The production of PDO and PGI bottled wine, in particular, after the strong jump in 2021, underlines Qualivita, stands at 26 million hectoliters in 2022, down on the previous year (-4%) even if the data in value indicate, instead, based on the updated estimates, an increase for bottled (+5% to 11 billion euros) and bulk (+13% to 4 billion euros).

Copyright © 2000/2024