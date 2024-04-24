Co-branding, Tannico and the Vermentino di Sardegna produced together with the Argiolas label

Tannico, one of the leading online wine stores, now owned by the joint venture between two giants such as Gruppo Campari and Lvmh, invests again in its “Blending Stories”, a co-branding project that, after the partnerships already developed with wineries Giacomo Fenocchio, in the Langhe (with Langhe Rosso 2021 - Selezione Giacomo Fenocchio), Castello Vicchiomaggio in Chianti Classico (with Chianti Classico 2022 - Selezione Castello Vicchiomaggio) and Fertuna of the Meregalli Group, in Maremma (with Toscana Rosso Igt Mura dell’Arce 2019 and Costa Toscana Bianco Igt Tiro a Segno 2022 - Selezione Tenuta Fertuna), sees Argiolas, one of the most important names in Italy and Sardinia, as the protagonist with a new initiative created by four hands. That is, a Vermentino di Sardegna, “the result of an idea born at the end of 2023, from Tannico’s desire to create a “tailor-made” product line, but respecting the style, characteristics and philosophy of the partner winery. Thus the territorial identity of Argiolas merged harmoniously with the distinctive style of Tannico”, a note explains.

“We were inspired by the island, by a grape variety that demands this landscape, but above all by the sea and the Mediterranean culture, to develop a wine that would convey an emotion. The harmony with the territory of Argiolas is assembled with the recognizable style of Tannico, in a blend that we wanted”, Tannico further explains. Who recalls how “Vermentino must look to the sea. It was Antonio Argiolas, in his constant search for novelty and experimentation, who sent grafters to procure Vermentino scions in Gallura and have them planted on his own estates in Trexenta and Parteolla. The resulting wine today restores to the palate the character shaped by greater proximity to the sea”.

Vermentino is a classic example of a grape variety tied to its area that suffers if it does not see the sea, and the Mediterranean nature is its most exciting characteristic. And with Argiolas, Tannico wanted to tell the character of the wine already of the label. “The idea comes from the etymology of the word Vermentino: vermena, twig. This inspired the design of the rows of a vineyard seen from above, built with pibiones (“grapes”, in Campidanese) motifs, characteristic of traditional Sardinian carpet craftsmanship”.

