Crisis doesn’t affect the blazon: the most desired wines are from Bordeaux. For Italy, Sassicaia

A region that is going through an objective crisis, with its own “entry level” wines paid little, a vineyard explantation plan as “medicine”, protests (and proposals) that have been going on for some time, but also a scenario that is not the best for the “En Primeur” campaign, after a complicated 2023, with wine merchants and operators hoping for a price drop (at least -30%) to restart. But the very great wines of Bordeaux, at least those very few important and emblazoned names, continue to fascinate wine lovers around the world, dominating the preference index thanks to an unwavering “status” and appeal. A confirmation that comes from “The World’s Most Wanted Wines” by Wine-Searcher, the benchmark price comparison portal that monitors price lists from thousands of wine shops and wine stores around the world, as well as the preferences of wine lovers that decree a label’s popularity. In the top ten “most desired” there are as many as seven wines that come from Bordeaux, demonstrating a fascination unscathed by crisis and difficulties. A dominance interrupted, in the top positions, only by an Italian milestone, Tenuta San Guido’s Bolgheri Sassicaia, at position No. 3. Leading the way is Château Mouton Rothschild, premier Cru legend of Bordeaux, which precedes another flagship of the terroir, Château Lafite Rothschild.

And if Sassicaia keeps Italian wine high on the podium, in fourth place are the world’s most prestigious bubbles, those of Champagne signed Dom Pérignon. Another of the best expressions of Bordeaux is found at position No. 5 with Petrus, while Château Margaux, we are still in the “elite” of Bordeaux, is at No. 6 ahead of one of the oldest and most historic wineries in the region, Château Latour (No. 7). And then there is Château Haut-Brion, another Bordeaux legend (No. 8), while we still remain in France for the third “extra Bordeaux” name in the ranking, the prestigious Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée-Conti Grand Cru (No. 9), the “king” of Bourgogne wine. Closing out the top ten is another iconic entity on the French and world wine scene, Château d’Yquem, the iconic Sauternes estate.

