Markets, culture, biodiversity, regulations: the “blend” of the 77th Assoenologi Conference in Sardinia

The topics at the 77th National Congress of Assoenologists, to be held in Cagliari May 30th to 31st, directed by the president, Riccardo Cotarella, include, the fundamental markets for Italian wine, the USA, Germany, the United Kingdom and China, which are showing signs of awakening, even though the challenges are enormous; a focus on Italy and the HORECA channel, mass retail trade and communication; stories of integration and heroic viticulture, such as the Cremisan winery, half way between Israel and Palestine; current affairs like focusing on regulating de-alcoholized wines, and reflecting on biodiversity, in a territory that is an inexhaustible treasure chest, like Sardinia. There will be leading names from politics, business, the market and Italian and International wine critics.

For instance, the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, the “King of cashmere” and wine and oil producer in Solomeo, Brunello Cucinelli, the wine critic Antonio Galloni of "Vinous", who will connect from the United States, as well as Jon Moamarco, manager of BW166, Maximilian Scheld, Managing Director of Wineland Ariane Abayn, in Germany, Nicolas Moschi, purchasing director of Liberty Wine London, in the UK, and Leo Xiangxin Kong, Italian wine educator in China. In addition Alessandro Rossi, National Category Manager Wine Partesa, Daniele Colombo, Wine & Spirit Category Manager of Esselunga, and Valentina Bertini, Corportate Wine Manager Langosteria. Plus, the Italian Masters of Wine, Gabriele Gorelli, Andrea Lonardi and Pietro Russo as well as Marco Giuri, one of the greatest wine jurists in Italy, alongside Father Fadi Batarseh, oenologist of the Cremisan Winery, professors from the Universities of Sassari and Cagliari, critics such as Gigi Brozzoni of Seminario Veronelli, Gilberto Arru, “Vini Buoni d'Italia” of Touring Club, and Giuseppe Carrus of Gambero Rosso, Luciano Pignataro and Jens Priewe. Furthermore, the presidents of the Sardinian wine Consortiums, Francesca Argiolas, producer of the family winery and head of the Sardinian Wine Consortium, Giovanni Pinna of the Vermentino di Sardegna Consortium, Mario Peretto of the Alghero DOC Consortium, and Mario Mereu of the Cannonau Consortium of Sardinia. Paolo Fresu, one of the greatest Italian musicians, very attached to Sardinia, its wines and Italian wine, will also participate. The event will be hosted by Sissi Baratella and the journalist, Anna Scafuri, historical signature of the news channel, Tg1.

“It will be an International event including the world's leading wine experts, speaking to us from China, and from the US, the UK and Germany. Above all, it will be an opportunity to better understand how to face the new challenges that await us, especially those that the markets present every day”, Riccardo Cotarella, president of Assoenologi pointed out, “we are experiencing a very complex moment, to say the least. International crises, conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine are creating uncertainties and fears, while increases in raw material prices put companies' budgets in crisis and, inevitably, all of this creates a decrease in consumption. Our task is to provide answers, and find solutions to reverse the negative trend, where we can make an impact. We will address highly topical issues such as sustainability, and we will do so through personalities who are marking the global history of entrepreneurship, such as Brunello Cucinelli. The participation of Minister Lollobrigida is significant as well”, Cotarella continued, “because in these situations it is fundamental that the State, through its Government representatives, be present. The participation of the highest Regional institutions is also essential, because a clear and unequivocal message will start from splendid Sardinia: wine is an "island" of values that must be preserved and valorized”.

