If fine wines, as a safe investment, become a gift to put under the Christmas tree

At a time in history when wine ranks first among the best-performing luxury investment assets, despite inflation and economic crisis (+16% in 12 months and +137% in 10 years), as reported by The Knight Frank Wealth Report 2022, fine wines become not only a safe haven asset, but also a perfect gift for Christmas. In an all-new format, along the lines of smart boxes, designed by Vindome, the app pioneered by fine wine investment, which offers the possibility for wine lovers and collectors to invest and manage their wine portfolios directly via smartphone, without intermediaries or brokers. It is, in essence, a “Gift Certificate” that allows the gift of rare wines and in exclusive editions, which are difficult to find on the market, directly ex-Chateâu, a feature that further increases their value and makes them even more attractive to investors and collectors.

Prestigious collections such as the “Tuscan Christmas Gift”, which is an Italian excellence with a score of 96/100 by Antonio Galloni; the “Left Bank 2eme Grand Cru Collection”, a collection of some of the most sought-after vintage Bordeaux wines, including Rauzan Segla, Pichon Baron, Ducru Beaucaillou and Léoville Poyferré; and the “2018 Conterno - Fantino Collection”, four Barolos from the iconic Monforte d’Alba producer, Conterno-Fantino.

The gift certificate will be personalized, to be printed or forwarded to the recipient to inform him or her that he or she is about to officially become an investor in wine, and the recipient can then decide how to handle the gift, i.e., choose whether to have it delivered to his or her home or to store it in the Vindome cellars while waiting for it to increase in value. Absolutely possible prospect, as the fine wine asset is expected to grow by an additional 54% by 2024.

