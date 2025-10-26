Italian wine among history and “new generation”: “I Migliori 100 Vini e Vignaioli d’Italia” 2026

Chiara Pepe, heading with the family the Emidio Pepe winery in the Abruzzi, and Orlando Rocca, heading the winery bearing his name in the Langhe, are named “la giovane vignaiola” - “Young Female Winemaker” and “giovane vignaiolo” - “Young Male Winemaker” of the year; Tommaso Cortonesi, producer in Montalcino with La Mannella, is recognized as “vignaiolo del cambiamento” - “Winemaker of Change”, while the collaboration between the Archaeological Park of Pompeii and Feudi di San Gregorio, headed by Antonio Capaldo, earns the title of “miglior nuovo progetto vinicolo” - “Best New Wine Project”; still, to Marzia Varvaglione, head of Varvaglione 1921 in Puglia and of the Ceev (Comité Européen des Entreprises Vin), is awarded as “giovane presidente di un gruppo di produttori” - “Young President of a Producers’ Group”, while to Davide Zoppi and his husband Giuseppe Luciano Aieta (they suffered a homophobic attack last summer) are honored with the “migliore comunicazione sociale” - “Best Social Communication” award, producers with Cà du Ferrà winery in Liguria, especially for their wine “Zero Tolleranza per il Silenzio” - “Zero Tolerance for Silence”, a manifesto-label against “complicity and indifference”. These are the special awards in the guide “I Migliori 100 Vini e Vignaioli d’Italia” - “The Best 100 Wines and Winemakers of Italy” 2026, curated by Luciano Ferraro, deputy editor of Corriere della Sera, and James Suckling, one of the world leading wine critics and founder of JamesSuckling.com. The guide will be presented on October 27th, in Milan (and available at newsstands from October 28th), and WineNews can offer a preview. Now in its edition No. 12, the guide looks to the future of the wine industry, as highlighted by its subtitle: “le cantine storiche e la nuova generazione di produttori: le storie e le bottiglie della meglio gioventù” - “historic wineries and the new generation of producers: the stories and bottles of Italy finest youth”.

“We are witnessing a new season for Italian wine. A generational handover is underway - affirms Luciano Ferraro - from those who built the history of our wine to a new wave of young women and men who are rewriting its future. It is a deep change, blending respect for tradition with curiosity for innovation. That is why we dedicated the 2026 guide to young winemakers who, with passion and vision, are breathing new life into Italian vineyards while preserving the quality and diversity of our wine heritage”.

The volume, as said, also includes the list of the 100 best Italian wines, previously selected by James Suckling for his Top 100 Wines of Italy 2025 (which we reported here), and if, with all criteria considered by the critic (quality, price, and the “wow factor”), the top spots go to Etna Rosso San Lorenzo 2023 by Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Soave Classico La Rocca 2023 by Pieropan, and Brunello di Montalcino Pianrosso 2020 by Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona (Bianchini family). When ranked solely by wine quality, the top three with a score of 100/100 are Barbaresco Asili Riserva 2021 by Bruno Giacosa, Brunello di Montalcino Madonna del Piano Riserva 2019 by Valdicava, and Barolo Monvigliero 2021 by G.B. Burlotto. Following with 99/100, there are Barolo Brunate 2021 by Marcarini, Toscana Bòggina B 2023 by Petrolo, Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie 2020 by Il Marroneto, and Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2021 by Ipsus of Mazzei family.

Among the highlights, there is narration “Le vigne storiche - 10 Vigneti Resilienti” - “Historic Vineyards - 10 Resilient Vineyards”, showcasing vineyards which preserve “memory and identity”, signed by Marco Simonit, co-founder with Pierpaolo Sirch of Simonit & Sirch - The Vine Master Pruners, whose pruning method from Friuli has gained global acclaim and is used by many of the world’s top wineries. And, which, in his “Top 10”, he included the historic Vigna dell’Impero of Tenuta Sette Ponti in Valdarno (whose peculiar history was explained on WineNews in this video), the Ancient Vineyards of Mamujada managed by Marco Bacci in the “Blue Zone” project, Contrada Rampante vineyard of Passopisciaro on Etna, the Terraces of Furore by Marisa Cuomo in Amalfi, the Old Vines of Ruggeri in Valdobbiadene, the Gelsaia Vineyard of Cecchetto in Tezze di Piave, the Meschinella Vineyard of Gianfranco Fino in Manduria, the Cardamone, Diana, and Tirro Vineyards of Andrea Reale in Amalfi, the Starse Vineyard of Cantina Addimanda in Taurasi, and the Old Vines of Pajè by Roagna in Barbaresco.

A volume, “I Migliori 100 Vini e Vignaioli d’Italia” - “The Best 100 Wines and Winemakers of Italy” 2026, which, as mentioned, bridges past and future, even in its preface, written by essayist and journalist Marzio Breda, entitled “Quando i vignaioli vinsero la battaglia dei dazi” - “When Winemakers Won the Tariff Battle”, with a compelling parallel between today situation, especially in relation to the U.S., and a story from five centuries ago during the Venetian Republic, involving the farmers of Valmarena and the Counts Brandolini, in what would later become the land of Prosecco…

Focus - “I Migliori 100 Vini e Vignaioli d’Italia” 2026: the top wineries and producers

Valle d’Aosta

Rosset Terroir - Nicola Rosset

Piedmont

Ascheri - Matteo Ascheri

Braida - Raffaella Bologna

Cascina Gilli - Davide Gasperini

Cascina Penna-Currado - Giulia e Michele Currado

Coppo - Giuditta Soldadino

Damilano - Paolo Damilano

Ferraris Agricola - Luca Ferraris

Gaja - Angelo, Gaia, Giovanni, Rossana Gaja

La Colombera - Elisa Semino

Lodali - Walter Lodali

Marchesi di Barolo - Davide e Valentina Abbona

Michele Chiarlo - Stefano Chiarlo

Pio Cesare - Federica Boffa

Poderi e Cantine Oddero - Mariacristina Oddero

Poderi Luigi Einaudi - Matteo Sardagna Einaudi

Proprietà Sperino - Luca De Marchi

Liguria

Cantine Lunae - Diego Bosoni

Lombardy

Ballabio - Mattia Nevelli

Bellavista - Francesca Moretti

Cantina Chiara Ziliani - Chiara Ziliani

Mosnel - Lucia Barzanò

Muratori - Michela Muratori

Terre d’Aneòr - Eleonora Bianchi

Trentino

Cantine Ferrari - Alessandro, Camilla, Marcello, Matteo Lunelli

Dorigati - Michele e Paolo Dorigati

Elio Endrizzi Viticoltori - Stefano Endrizzi

Maso Martis - Alessandra e Maddalena Stelzer

Moser - Carlo e Matteo Moser

Vin de la Neu - Nicola Biasi

South Tyrol

Cantina Valle Isarco - Armin Gratl

Franz Haas - Franz Haas Junior

Girlan - Oscar Lorandi

Veneto

Allegrini Wines - Francesco Allegrini

Bottega - Sandro Bottega

Ca’ Rugate - Michele Tessari

Casa Paladin - Carlo Paladin

Cecchetto - Marco Cecchetto

Davide Vignato - Davide Vignato

La Vigna di Sarah - Sarah Dei Tos

Masi - Raffaele e Sandro Boscaini

Masottina - Federico Dal Bianco

Montelvini - Alberto e Sarah Serena

Pasqua - Riccardo Pasqua

Pizzolato - Settimo Pizzolato

Roeno - Martina Centa

Villa Della Torre - Carlotta, Caterina e Marilisa Allegrini

Villa Sandi - Diva e Leonardo Moretti Polegato

Friuli-Venezia Giulia

Gradis’ciutta - Robert Princic

Gravner - Josko e Mateja Gravner

Livio Felluga - Andrea Felluga

Paraschos - Alexis e Jannis Paraschos

Emilia Romagna

Cantina Maurizio Costa - Angelo Costa

Mutiliana - Giorgio Melandri

Tuscany

Badia di Morrona - Lorenzo Serra Cervetti

Belpoggio - Enrico Martellozzo

Bibi Graetz - Bibi Graetz

Caprili - Giacomo Bartolommei

Castello del Terriccio - Vittorio Piozzo di Rosignano

Castello di Meleto - Francesco Montalbano

Castello di Monsanto - Giulia e Laura Bianchi

Castello di Volpaia - Federica Mascheroni

Cinelli Colombini - Violante Cinelli Colombini

Collemezzano - Niccolò Marzichi Lenzi

Fattoria di Grignano - Tommaso Inghirami

Fèlsina - Giovanni Poggiali

Le Potazzine - Sofia e Viola Gorelli

Pinino - Salvatore Ferragamo

Poggio Antico - Marcel Van Poecke

Tassi Montalcino - Fabio Tassi

Tenuta di Artimino - Annabella Pascale

Tenuta di Camugliano - Lorenzo Niccolini

Tenuta di Trinoro - Benjamin Franchetti

Tenuta Maryamado - Emad Khashoggi

Tenuta Sette Ponti - Famiglia Moretti Cuseri

Tenuta Vergaia - Philipp Hildebrand

Tenute Folonari - Ambrogio e Giovanni Folonari

The Marche

Velenosi Vini - Marianna Velenosi

Villa Bucci - Federico Veronesi

Umbria

Lungarotti - Chiara Lungarotti

Lazio

Famiglia Cotarella - Dominga, Enrica e Marta Cotarella

Campania

Alois - Massimo Alois

Azienda Agricola Tinessa - Marco Tinessa

Feudi di San Gregorio - Antonio Capaldo

Fonzone - Silvia Fonzone Caccese

Galardi Terra di Lavoro - Allegra Selvaggi

Mazzella - Gianluca Mazzella

Puglia

Vespa Vignaioli per Passione - Bruno Vespa

Basilicata

Elena Fucci - Elena Fucci

Sicily

Abraxas - Achille Scudieri

Baglio di Pianetto - Grégoire Desforge

Colosi - Pietro Colosi

Cottanera - Francesco e Mariangela Cambria

Cusumano - Alberto e Diego Cusumano

Dei Principi di Spadafora - Enrica e Francesco Spadafora

Palmento Costanzo - Serena Costanzo

Tenuta di Fessina - Jacopo Maniaci

Valle Dell’Acate - Gaetana Jacono

Sardinia

Mesa - Gaetano Marzotto

Tenuta Perda Rubia - Mario Mereu

Focus - “The Best 100 Italian Wines and Vine Growers” 2026: wines ordered by score

100

Bruno Giacosa Falletto Barbaresco Asili Riserva 2021

Valdicava Brunello di Montalcino Madonna del Piano Riserva 2019

G.B. Burlotto Barolo Monvigliero 2021

99

Marcarini Barolo Brunate 2021

Petrolo Trebbiano Toscana Bòggina B 2023

Il Marroneto Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie 2020

Ipsus Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2021

98

Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso San Lorenzo 2023

Pieropan Soave Classico La Rocca 2023

Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona Brunello di Montalcino Pianrosso 2020

Castello di Ama Chianti Classico Gran Selezione San Lorenzo 2022

Maugeri Etna Bianco Superiore Contrada Praino Frontemare 2023

Boscarelli Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Costa Grande 2021

Bibi Graetz Toscana Testamatta 2023

Paolo Scavino Barolo Bussia Vigna Fantini 2021

Capezzana Vin Santo di Carmignano Riserva 2017

Livio Sassetti Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019

Tenuta Sette Ponti Toscana Oreno 2023

Pira (Chiara Boschis) Barolo Mosconi 2021

San Polino Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019

Renieri Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019

Romano Dal Forno Valpolicella Superiore Monte Lodoletta 2019

Siro Pacenti Brunello di Montalcino Vecchie Vigne 2020

Poderi Aldo Conterno Barolo Colonnello 2021

Casanova di Neri Brunello di Montalcino Giovanni Neri 2020

Tua Rita Toscana Redigaffi 2023

Vietti Barolo Monvigliero 2021

Tassi Brunello di Montalcino Franci Riserva 2019

Sandrone Barolo Le Vigne 2021

Ceretto Barolo Brunate 2021

Roberto Voerzio Barolo Cerequio 2021

Ornellaia Bolgheri Superiore 2022

Cantina Terlan Alto Adige Terlaner I Grande Cuvée 2022

Tenuta di Trinoro Toscana Rosso 2022

Tenuta San Guido Bolgheri - Sassicaia Sassicaia 2022

Montevertine Toscana Le Pergole Torte 2022

Poggio di Sotto Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019

Marchesi Antinori Toscana Solaia 2022

Castell’in Villa Chianti Classico Riserva’ NEL 2016

97

Foradori Pinot Grigio Vigneti delle Dolomiti Fuoripista 2023

Les Crêtes Pinot Nero Valle d’Aosta Revei 2022

J. Hofstätter Sauvignon Alto Adige Oberkerschbaum Riserva 2022

M. Marengo Barolo Bricco delle Viole 2021

Rosset Valle d’Aosta Sopraquota 900 2023

Capichera Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Vign’Angena 2024

Giodo Nerello Mascalese Sicilia Alberelli 2022

Barone Ricasoli Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Colledilà 2022

Mastroberardino Taurasi Radici 2020

Blue Zone Isola dei Nuraghi Vigneti Centenari 2022

Castello di Bossi Toscana DiMarco 2022

Carlo Giacosa Barbaresco Montefico 2022

Palladino Barolo Parafada 2021

Grosjean Pinot Nero Valle d’Aosta Les Frères 2022

Castiglion del Bosco Brunello di Montalcino Millecento Riserva 2019

Pietradolce Etna Rosso Contrada Rampante 2022

Jermann Venezia - Giulia dove i sogni non hanno fine 2023

Anselmet Chardonnay Valle d’Aosta Mains et Coeur 2023

Fattoria Le Pupille Toscana Saffredi 2023

Caiarossa Toscana 2022

Conterno - Fantino Barolo Ginestra Vigna del Gris 2021

Castello di Monsanto Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Vigneto Il Poggio 2020

Michele Chiarlo Barolo Tortoniano Riserva 2019

Francesco Rinaldi & Figli Barolo Brunate 2021

Massolino Barolo Parafada 2021

G.D. Vajra Barolo Baudana 2021

Il Borro Toscana 2021

Ettore Germano Barolo Vignarionda 2020

Gianni Brunelli Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019

Marchesi di Barolo Barolo Riserva 2016

Valentini Trebbiano d’Abruzzo 2021

Colterenzio Sauvignon Alto Adige Gran Lafóa Riserva 2022

Girolamo Russo Etna Rosso San Lorenzo Piano delle Colombe 2022

Renato Ratti Barolo Marcenasco 2021

Bovio Barolo Gattera Riserva 2019

San Leonardo Vigneti delle Dolomiti 2020

Giacomo Fenocchio Barolo Villero 2021

Caparzo Brunello di Montalcino Vigna La Casa 2020

Isole e Olena Toscana Cepparello 2022

Mauro Veglio Barolo Rocche dell’Annunziata Riserva 2019

Feudo Maccari Nero d’Avola Terre Siciliane Vigna Guarnaschelli 2023

Bertani Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2016

Altesino Brunello di Montalcino Montosoli 2020

Frescobaldi Toscana Giramonte 2023

Eredi Fuligni Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019

Grattamacco Bolgheri Superiore 2022

Giodo Brunello di Montalcino 2020

San Giusto a Rentennano Merlot Toscana La Ricolma 2022

Castello Banfi Brunello di Montalcino Poggio All’Oro Riserva 2019

Mastrojanni Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Schiena d’Asino 2019

Tenuta di Biserno Toscana Biserno 2022

Bruno Rocca Barbaresco Rabajà Riserva 2019

96

Travaglini Gattinara 2021

Attems Sauvignon Blanc Collio Cicinis 2024

Schiopetto Pinot Grigio Collio 2024

Pievalta Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico San Paolo Riserva 2021

Elena Walch Chardonnay Alto Adige Vigna Castel Ringberg Riserva 2022

Inama Soave Classico Foscarino I Palchi Grande Cuvée 2022

Michele Satta Bolgheri Superiore Piastraia 2022

Passopisciaro Terre Siciliane Contrada R 2023

Ca’ del Bosco Franciacorta Cuvée Annamaria Clementi Riserva 2016

Focus - When the vinegrowers won the tariff battle by Marzio Breda (journalist and essayist)

An old torment, that of wine tariffs. Without going too far back (though one could trace it to Roman times) there is evidence of a dispute five centuries ago in which the peasants of Valmarena clashed with their feudal lords, the Brandolini counts, when they appealed to the magistrates of the Serenissima Republic to preserve their right to sell the fruits of their harvests directly to consumers. It was a light white wine, “vin pizhol”, which the vassals of the Upper Treviso area offered “by the bucket or half-bucket, for household use but not for taverns or merchants”, and for which they pleaded for a “charitable” reduction in the extra levies demanded by the lords. The matter dragged on until the Venetian Republic accepted their petition, confirming the existing, and relatively mild, taxation. It is a micro-history of the past that ripples through the grand narrative of the present. As if time was suspended. In fact, that distant show of strength in the Venetian valley (where in the 18th century Verdiso began to be produced, contributing to the creation of Prosecco with its now cosmopolitan bubbles) echoes a very different tariff conflict today, one that has ended free trade and triggered a race to raise customs barriers on everything, including wine products. Like a recurring calamity, the heirs of those winemakers now find themselves anxious over a similar, yet far more complex, issue, without the advantage of appealing to a nearby and fair court like that of the Doges. Today, like countless others, they face not a modest local dispute but a global and destabilizing trade war, driven by hegemonic and despotic powers. Empires focused on making ever more money, even if it means brutally taking it from others, denying equal identity even to longtime allies. Everything connects when one thinks of wine, expressed through the infinite dialects of Italy’s many small homelands. Each place name is a brand, often glorious. Myths and legends overlap in a geography stretching from the Alps to Sicily, encompassing them both. With different feelings and memories, yes, but strikingly similar when comparing tradition and innovation: the marginal, struggling existence of rural families in the past versus the euphoric golden age that has flourished in recent decades. One must also consider the semiotics of the Italian landscape. a widespread museum, with signs and traces marking human civilization at specific moments, like the combed geometries of vineyards that, in many areas, have preserved the harmonious views and breath of a nativity scene. And we mustn’t overlook the weight of certain variables that emerged in the 20th century and now threaten the art of making and preserving wine: violent climate shifts, biodiversity endangered by chemicals, water scarcity, and land desertification. A daunting horizon that nonetheless compels winemakers to resist, in line with the paradigm of growth, according to the codes of an evolving economy in which Italy has earned a string of leaderships, not just commercial, but tied to lifestyle, taste, and culture. Here lies the political point. Many Italian wineries, large and small, fear that the arrival of new tariffs will wipe out their hard-won success. The eternal rhetoric of decline. The effect of millenarian catastrophism (“we’ll all shut down”) spread by mass-media. An exaggeration. A confused suggestion to be exorcised, while the real uncertainties may come from within the wine system itself, which “unfortunately never seems to have evolved into structures capable of facing global markets… a matter of business culture”. In this way, Sandro Boscaini supports, a pioneer of Amarone from Valpolicella and president of Masi Agricola, long-time leader of Federvini and someone with the experience to draw conclusions, however provisional. His reflection offers some comfort and entrusts the entire supply chain with the responsibility to move forward together in cultivating, vinifying, and marketing products that are already of the highest technical quality without betraying their origins. Now, if globalization doesn’t necessarily mean loss of identity (or at least shouldn’t), a spontaneous question arises: will there still be room, in a world already dominated by sophisticated wine marketing, streaming tours among barrels, and iconic wine bars crowded with demanding wine communities, for the beloved old taverns? It may be sentimentalism from backward-looking nostalgics, but the author knows that convivial life, and much literature, once flowed from the habit of meeting others in those cellars and taverns, now often exiled to the outskirts and thus rare. It was “the civilization of the ombretta and singing in taverns, where people philosophize about nothing and pass down village chronicles”, said Venetian poet Andrea Zanzotto, who loved to frequent taverns with visiting friends like Goffredo Parise and Gigi Meneghello. Incidentally, about forty years ago, I accompanied him to a village near Valmarino, where he wanted to join a debate with one of the last descendants of the Brandolini dynasty about feudal relations with ancient laborers. And it was there, thanks to the archival research of a local scholar, that the centuries-old story of wine and tariffs resurfaced. A battle won by the peasants.

