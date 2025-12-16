Mezzacorona, well the 2025 balance sheet. But 2026 will be a challenging year on many fronts

New scenarios and new challenges are on the horizon, and we must double our efforts because 2026 will be a very difficult year marked by the global economic crisis, which will require maximum focus and realism, but also innovative ideas and visions. We need to interpret new consumer trends, particularly the demand for wines with a naturally low alcohol content, while also seizing opportunities in promising markets that must be properly cultivated, even to mitigate the effects of U.S. tariffs”. These were the words by Luca Rigotti, head of Mezzacorona, one of the jewels of virtuous wine cooperation in Italy and Trentino and beyond (it also owns the Rotari winery, a symbol of Trentodoc, and Feudo Arancio in Sicily, as well as the subholding Nosio, which manages the commercialization of Mezzacorona Group products in over 60 countries worldwide, directly or through its subsidiaries). In recent days, during the assembly, Rigotti approved the financial statement No. 121 (closed in June 2025, ed), reporting revenue exceeding 213 million euros (+0.32% compared to the previous year), a value of contributions to members of over 62 million euros, a net profit of 1.74 million euros, group equity of 100 million euros, and more than 500 employees. Thanks to a widespread distribution in 75 countries and an export share accounting for 80% of sales, with a strong presence in the United States, the most important and strategic market for Mezzacorona Group, where it has operated for over thirty years through its subsidiary Prestige Wine Imports Corp, and in Germany via Bavaria Wein Import GmbH, the group also boasts significant presence in countries and regions such as the Netherlands, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Belgium, Eastern Europe, Austria, Switzerland, the Far East (Japan, South Korea, China), and emerging markets like South America, the Caribbean, and Southeast Asia. These results were achieved thanks to pioneering efforts in sustainability and certifications, with Mezzacorona Group members “who got, for the tenth time, also in 2025, certification for grapes produced under Sistema di Qualità Nazionale per la Produzione Integrata - the National Quality System for Integrated Production (Sqnpi), a fundamental and necessary step that once again enabled wine certification and their launch in all international markets.

“Despite a very challenging year due to the introduction of U.S. tariffs in April 2025, the dollar depreciation, a general decline in consumption, especially of red wines, climate change, and ongoing dramatic conflicts and wars in many areas of the world, I can say with satisfaction that Mezzacorona Group has performed effectively - stated Rigotti - demonstrating remarkable resilience. I believe the significant work carried out over the years on qualifying and enhancing member production, protecting their income, sustainability initiatives, and commercial dynamism has paid off, as highlighted by many awards received in various international wine competitions. But new scenarios and new challenges are on the horizon, and we must double our efforts because 2026 will be a very difficult year marked by the global economic crisis, which will require maximum focus and realism, but also innovative ideas and visions. We need to interpret new consumer trends, particularly the demand for wines with a naturally low alcohol content, while also seizing opportunities in promising markets which must be properly cultivated, even to mitigate the effects of U.S. tariffs. From a broader perspective, given my role in Italian wine representation bodies beyond the cooperative sector, I believe we must act more united and determined as a “Sistema Vino” - “Wine System” as a whole, so that the sector is not further penalized by punitive legislation and interventions, to limit the impact of bureaucracy on companies, and to positively leverage all synergies we can implement and truly play as a team. There are, however, positive signals, and I want to highlight them. The recent approval at the European level of the “Wine Package” is already an important element of clarity to protect the sector, as is the prestigious recognition of Italian cuisine as Unesco Heritage, a great success for our entire country, which can only represent a highly valuable promotional tool for Italian wine and Italian style, especially in countries now emerging as key players on the international scene, toward which our diplomacy is working hard to establish trade agreements and partnerships”.

“I believe we presented our members with a positive financial statement - added Mezzacorona Group General Manager Francesco Giovannini - considering the international context in which we had to operate. There were many problematic factors on various fronts, and we had to act to the best of our ability to manage the difficulties that affected Italian wine during 2025. It is clear that the U.S. market, which represents not only our top market overall, suffered the negative effects of tariffs and the dollar depreciation, just as Germany economic crisis poses a challenge for exports. But certainly, in these two countries, we doubled our efforts to avoid losing ground, and the results are evident. The domestic market, despite declining consumption and economic difficulties of families, was a pleasant surprise for us, growing in volume and turnover. On the other hand, the tariff challenge forced us to accelerate in all other markets, also looking at new countries experiencing strong economic growth - underlined Giovannini emphasized - we are now present in 75 countries worldwide, and our exports account for 80% of turnover, but we want to grow further in this direction by focusing on strong promotion in high-potential countries such as Northern and Eastern Europe, Canada, some Asian states, and some South American states. Certainly, the fact that our varietal composition is overwhelmingly made up of white wines and premium sparkling wines has greatly helped maintain our balance sheet. We have relied on the great success of Trentodoc, which represents our flagship and is enhancing our member production and Trentino prestige internationally. We also strongly believe in participating in international fairs and events organized by institutions and our sector to strengthen the presence of our products among global operators. We absolutely must continue on this path because we need new consumers who are sensitive to and attracted by the charm of Italy and Italian wine”.

